The red flag prevented the retirement of Hamilton

As he battled for the lead on the first lap of the 2021 British GP race, Hamilton’s left front wheel struck Verstappen’s rear right, sending the driver off Red Bull against the tire barriers, but the driver of Mercedes he was able to continue in the race.

Immediately after the accident, a safety car period was activated, before the race was neutralized with a red flag to allow track marshals and workers to repair the barriers and retrieve Verstappen’s damaged car.

During the neutralization and back in the pitlane, Mercedes inspected Hamilton’s car to assess the damage caused by the Verstappen incident, at which point a problem was detected in the rim of his front left wheel, and the parts were duly replaced. .

Since Hamilton’s team was unable to detect the potential problem while the driver was on the track, Mercedes’ director of track engineering, Andrew Shovlin, believes that if the race had not been stopped, the damage would have led to the withdrawal of the car.

“We had a failure on the tire that we had contact on the front left, so that would have been an abandonment if there hadn’t been the red flag,” Shovlin said after the British GP.

“But the rest of the damage was really very small. It was a tire temperature sensor that had come loose, so it was moving from side to side, but surprisingly it is the least important part of the front wing and it was the the only one that broke. “

Despite receiving a 10-second penalty for the incident with Verstappen, Hamilton rallied to catch up with Charles Leclerc and overtake the pilot of Ferrari two laps from the end.

After serving his penalty, Mercedes’ race strategy predicted that Hamilton would catch up with Leclerc with two laps remaining and Shovlin felt a “change” in the British driver’s mentality when he knew he had a great chance to win his eighth British GP. .

“According to our strategists during the race, who forecast live, we were thinking of catching up with him with two laps to go,” explained Shovlin.

“When we thought it was going to work it was probably five laps, you usually see the tire drop and you could see Lewis holding this eight-tenth lead over Charles on every lap.”

“Lewis just wasn’t missing a beat and the balance was good. And to be honest, with Lewis, you can hear what he’s saying on the radio in his voice. You’ve got that change where he knows in his head he’s going to. to do and, to be honest, it was really nice to be sitting on the pit wall watching that final relay unfold, because it was a great and well deserved victory. “

Gallery: The best photos of the F1 British GP

Click on the arrows to scroll through the images

