NEW JERSEY- The Red Cross in

New Jersey will open Monday, May 11, two plasma collection sites that

helps provide treatment and could save the lives of those who

they have COVID-19.

This is how the

Garden State Governor Phil Murphy during his press conference on Saturday.

Plasma donation centers will be at the University Hospital in Newark and at the Red Cross blood donation center in Fairfield. According to the governor, the University Hospital has treated a significant number of patients with COVID-19, including approximately 100 with convalescent plasma, and who have presented promising signs.

People who have recovered from COVID-19 can donate plasma

to help those who are still sick, Murphy said. Plasma

contains antibodies that can help seriously ill patients

combat COVID-19.

“In coordination with the Food and Drug Administration of the

United States (FDA), the Red Cross is looking for people who have

fully recovered from new coronavirus to enroll and donate plasma

to help current patients with COVID-19 ”, writes the organization in

your page. “People who have fully recovered from COVID-19

they have antibodies in their plasma that can attack the virus. This plasma

convalescent is being evaluated as a treatment for patients with infections

serious or immediate life-threatening COVID-19, or

those that a healthcare provider considers to be high

risk of progression to serious or life-threatening illness. ’

People may qualify to donate plasma if they are at least 17 years old and weigh about 110 pounds, are in good health and had the coronavirus, but no longer have any symptoms, and other points.

Interested individuals who have recovered from COVID-19 and wish to donate can visit this page.

.