NEW JERSEY- The Red Cross in
New Jersey will open Monday, May 11, two plasma collection sites that
helps provide treatment and could save the lives of those who
they have COVID-19.
This is how the
Garden State Governor Phil Murphy during his press conference on Saturday.
Plasma donation centers will be at the University Hospital in Newark and at the Red Cross blood donation center in Fairfield. According to the governor, the University Hospital has treated a significant number of patients with COVID-19, including approximately 100 with convalescent plasma, and who have presented promising signs.
People who have recovered from COVID-19 can donate plasma
to help those who are still sick, Murphy said. Plasma
contains antibodies that can help seriously ill patients
combat COVID-19.
“In coordination with the Food and Drug Administration of the
United States (FDA), the Red Cross is looking for people who have
fully recovered from new coronavirus to enroll and donate plasma
to help current patients with COVID-19 ”, writes the organization in
your page. “People who have fully recovered from COVID-19
they have antibodies in their plasma that can attack the virus. This plasma
convalescent is being evaluated as a treatment for patients with infections
serious or immediate life-threatening COVID-19, or
those that a healthcare provider considers to be high
risk of progression to serious or life-threatening illness. ’
People may qualify to donate plasma if they are at least 17 years old and weigh about 110 pounds, are in good health and had the coronavirus, but no longer have any symptoms, and other points.
Interested individuals who have recovered from COVID-19 and wish to donate can visit this page.
.