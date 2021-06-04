The Red Bulls rule in Baku, with Sainz third

06/04/2021

On at 15:25 CEST

Red Bull led the first test day of the Grand Prix of Azerbaijan, at the end of a ‘moved’ second free practice session that has been stopped with a red flag first due to an engine failure of the Williams de Latifi and later by a spectacular accident of Charles Leclerc (Ferrari). The consequence is that the drivers have barely been able to complete between 20 and 25 laps.

Sergio perez has commanded the verspertine session with a tenth of advantage over his partner Max Verstappen, current leader of the World Championship, who was the fastest in the morning session that opened the action on the Baku street circuit.

Behind the two Red Bulls the best has been Carlos Sainz, which after shining in second place on the podium in Monaco two weeks ago, has once again made a solid impression despite the fact that the characteristics of this track have nothing to do with those of the Principality. Your partner LeclercDespite the incident, he finished fourth, 3 tenths.

Red Bull has debuted in Baku with a new rear wing, which will undoubtedly help counter claims about its controversial flexibility this season. The new design features a more aggressive scoop shape in the main plane and a simpler endplate design.

In Mercedes, the problems continue. Hamilton it has not entered the top ten today. The seven-time champion had to settle for eleventh place more than 1 second from the time of Perez, and things have gone worse Bottas (16th), although it is to be expected that Brackley’s men will react before the decisive pole on Saturday.

Fernando Alonso (Alpine) has gotten rid of the bad taste in his mouth that his time in Monaco left him, where he finished out of the points after signing one of his worst qualifications (17th). Today the Spaniard was very close to the best, half a second behind the Red Bulls, in sixth position.

The question for Sunday’s race is how long the tires will last as today many drivers have finished with the tires destroyed by graining on the circuit.

The times (FP2)

1st S. Perez (Red Bull) 1’42 “115

2nd M. Verstappen (Red Bull) 1’42 “216

3rd C. Sainz (Ferrari) 1’42 “243

4th C. Leclerc (Ferrari) 1’42 “436

5th P. Gasly (AlphaTauri) 1’42 “534

6th F. Alonso (Alpine) 1’42 “693

7th A. Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo) 1’42 “941

8th L. Norris (McLaren)) 1’43 “018

9th E. Ocon (Alpine) 1’43 “020

10th Y. Tsunoda (AlphaTauri) 1’43 “130

11th L. Hamilton (Mercedes) 1’43 “156

12th K. Raikkonen (Alfa Romeo) 1’43 “220

13th D. Ricciardo (McLaren) 1’43 “298

14th L. Stroll (Aston Martin) 1’43 “812

15th S. Vettel (Aston Martin) 1’43 “881

16th V. Bottas (Mercedes) 1’44 “184

17th G. Russell (Williams) 1’44 “557

18th N. Mazepin (Haas) 1’45 “563

19th M. Schumacher (Haas) 1’46 “095

20th N. Latifi (Williams) 1’46 “983