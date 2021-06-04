The Red Bulls rule in Baku, with Sainz third

06/04/2021
On at 15:25 CEST
Red Bull led the first test day of the Grand Prix of Azerbaijan, at the end of a ‘moved’ second free practice session that has been stopped with a red flag first due to an engine failure of the Williams de Latifi and later by a spectacular accident of Charles Leclerc (Ferrari). The consequence is that the drivers have barely been able to complete between 20 and 25 laps.
Sergio perez has commanded the verspertine session with a tenth of advantage over his partner Max Verstappen, current leader of the World Championship, who was the fastest in the morning session that opened the action on the Baku street circuit.
Behind the two Red Bulls the best has been Carlos Sainz, which after shining in second place on the podium in Monaco two weeks ago, has once again made a solid impression despite the fact that the characteristics of this track have nothing to do with those of the Principality. Your partner LeclercDespite the incident, he finished fourth, 3 tenths.
Red Bull has debuted in Baku with a new rear wing, which will undoubtedly help counter claims about its controversial flexibility this season. The new design features a more aggressive scoop shape in the main plane and a simpler endplate design.
In Mercedes, the problems continue. Hamilton it has not entered the top ten today. The seven-time champion had to settle for eleventh place more than 1 second from the time of Perez, and things have gone worse Bottas (16th), although it is to be expected that Brackley’s men will react before the decisive pole on Saturday.
Fernando Alonso (Alpine) has gotten rid of the bad taste in his mouth that his time in Monaco left him, where he finished out of the points after signing one of his worst qualifications (17th). Today the Spaniard was very close to the best, half a second behind the Red Bulls, in sixth position.
The question for Sunday’s race is how long the tires will last as today many drivers have finished with the tires destroyed by graining on the circuit.
The times (FP2)
1st S. Perez (Red Bull) 1’42 “115
2nd M. Verstappen (Red Bull) 1’42 “216
3rd C. Sainz (Ferrari) 1’42 “243
4th C. Leclerc (Ferrari) 1’42 “436
5th P. Gasly (AlphaTauri) 1’42 “534
6th F. Alonso (Alpine) 1’42 “693
7th A. Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo) 1’42 “941
8th L. Norris (McLaren)) 1’43 “018
9th E. Ocon (Alpine) 1’43 “020
10th Y. Tsunoda (AlphaTauri) 1’43 “130
11th L. Hamilton (Mercedes) 1’43 “156
12th K. Raikkonen (Alfa Romeo) 1’43 “220
13th D. Ricciardo (McLaren) 1’43 “298
14th L. Stroll (Aston Martin) 1’43 “812
15th S. Vettel (Aston Martin) 1’43 “881
16th V. Bottas (Mercedes) 1’44 “184
17th G. Russell (Williams) 1’44 “557
18th N. Mazepin (Haas) 1’45 “563
19th M. Schumacher (Haas) 1’46 “095
20th N. Latifi (Williams) 1’46 “983