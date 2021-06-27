The Red Bulls look very difficult to beat in Styria

Lewis Hamilton arrived at the Red Bull Ring with the aim of bouncing back from the loss he suffered to Max Verstappen at the last French Grand Prix last weekend, and thereby conceding a difference of 12 points in the drivers’ championship.

Verstappen led both practices on Friday at the Austrian circuit, while Hamilton’s best lap with his Mercedes in the second practice was eliminated for overshooting the track, a time that would have placed him at the top of the standings.

Hamilton assessed its Friday shift as “a work in progress” but believes there remains a deficit relative to Red Bull in terms of absolute pace, despite being relatively satisfied with the Mercedes car.

“I think we were a bit off, especially on one lap,” said Hamilton.

“But overall, during the day, the car felt relatively solid. I did find some weak spots, and as I said coming into the weekend, we are losing considerably in a straight line, so we have to keep working to rectify that.”

“I think the whole peloton is very even and the Red Bulls will definitely be very difficult to beat. I think they have an advantage and maybe more. We don’t know what they are going to do when they start the engine.”

“But I really don’t know what to say, because I haven’t had too many problems today. I’m happier with what we have achieved with the car”:

“I’ve been working hard all week, trying to understand where I want to put the car and I hope that hard work starts to pay off soon.”

After seeing his best time erased in the second free practice, Hamilton finished the session fourth overall, running four tenths of a second slower than Verstappen’s best spin.

Red Bull is currently on a three-race win streak, allowing it to lead both championships for the first time since 2013.

Hamilton said he would “do everything possible overnight to find the right direction” and close the gap, but felt he was already “getting the most out of the car.”

“I don’t know if it’s four tenths of a difference, we’ll see what happens tomorrow,” Hamilton said.

“I think they took a lap from me and that’s when it was much longer. But as I said, especially in the race pace they were very very strong.”

“They’re throwing some really good shots right now, so we have to keep our guard up and make sure we’re ready for the spin.”

GALLERY: Lewis Hamilton at the Styrian GP

