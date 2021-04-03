The Red Band trailer for the Suicide Squad broke audience records

Filmmaker James Gunn reported on Twitter that the first unsuitable trailer for his upcoming film The Suicide Squad hit a record in the first week with more than 150 million views.

This number of visits to The Suicide squad’s red bad trailer surpassed 116 million visits in the first week of New Line’s Mortal Kombat, which recently held the record for the most viewed red bad trailer.

At the time of the release of the trailer for The Suicide Squad on March 26, Warner Bros had not received an official rating for the sequel to the 2016 film, but today it was made clear that the DC film will be what might be said. which is the comic.

The Suicide Squad is the fourth DC title to receive an R rating after Zack Snyder’s Watchmen, Joker, Justice League, and the Batman v Superman Extended DVD (which had a PG-13 theatrical release).

How many views has the red bad trailer had?

In total, to date, The Suicide Squad bad trailer network has reached 151.1 million views according to official Warner Bros numbers this morning, trending in 40 markets on YouTube and 28 markets on Twitter. Warner Bros Executive Vice President of Creative Advertising Massey Rafani and his team were the architects of the trailer for The Suicide Squad. The film, which Gunn directed and wrote, hits theaters and at HBO Max (for 31 days) on August 6. HBO Max has already launched a spinoff series, The Peacemaker, based on the character of John Cena.

The first Suicide Squad movie, it was rated PG-13, and its premiere earned no less than 133.7 million at the domestic box office in 2016, setting an opening record in August, and finished with 325.1 million in the United States. and 746.8 million worldwide.

I just got word #TheSuicideSquad redband trailer set a new record for most views of a redband trailer in a week, with over 150 million views worldwide. I’m incredibly grateful to all of you for making this happen! THANK YOU! 🤯🙏🤯 pic.twitter.com/3bRFBDcvOV – James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 2, 2021

Synopsis and cast of The Suicide Squad

From the argument of The Suicide Squad very little is known except that it will not be a sequel to Suicide Squad 2016 and it may be a franchise reboot. The director of the DC Comics film is director James Gunn, who is responsible for the Guardians of the Galaxy films for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The film stars Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, Viola Davis, David Dastmalchian, John Cena, Jai Courtney, Joaquín Cosío, Nathan Fillion, Joel Kinnaman, Mayling Ng, Flula Borg, Sean Gunn, Juan Diego Botto, Storm Reid, Pete Davidson , Taika Waititi, Alice Braga, Steve Agee, Daniela Melchior, Peter Capaldi, Jennifer Holland and Michael Rooker among others.