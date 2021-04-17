The Recovery Plan, conditional on payment for use of the highways

The construction companies’ employers had been insisting for years. Obviously, they were looking for a model of payment for use of the high-capacity road network, for the sake of substantial public income that would guarantee its correct maintenance – maintenance that would be assigned to its associated companies. A seamless plan that never materialized, despite several “probe balloons” by the Government. However, the payment for use of the highways It is now included in the document sent to Europe for the articulation of the Recovery Plan.

The Recovery Plan consists of 140,000 million euros that Spain has pre-allocated. This European fund will seek the way out of the crisis caused by the pandemic based on public investment. Investments aimed at all types of sectors, with a special emphasis on the recovery of lost jobs through a sustainable growth model at an environmental level – with an ultimate goal of climate neutrality by 2050 – and a thorough review of the policies of public revenue.

The high-capacity network has a deficit of 8,000 million euros in its conservation.

The granting of these grants must be fully justified, and that is why Spain sends a detailed document to the European Commission, where it explains how it is going to spend the funds, equivalent to approximately 15% of the national GDP. This document explains that “The financing of high-capacity roads will be reviewed and an income system will be established to guarantee the funds necessary for the conservation of the state road network”. This measure has been on the lips of Ábalos since he was sworn in, in 2018.

Paying to use the highways: the future we are facing

In recent weeks, and as we published at the beginning of this …

The head of the Ministry of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda had already spoken about its implementation, but never, to date, had it been stated in writing by the Government. For the moment, neither the Government nor Ábalos have communicated how this model will be implemented, nor how it will be done. Rumors suggest that it will be included in the future Sustainable Mobility and Transportation Financing Law. A law whose preliminary draft is currently subject to public consultation – and to which we are totally opposed.

To say that this measure is unpopular is an understatement.

This pay-per-use model is implemented in almost all the countries of the European Union as a way of guaranteeing the maintenance of the infrastructure, but from my point of view, the failure is having to resort to an additional tax in order to keep the road network in an acceptable state. Road network whose construction has been possible thanks solely to the tax effort of Spanish taxpayers. At the moment, only 11% of the Spanish high-capacity network is subject to some type of payment for use – that is, to the payment of tolls.

In fact, the reversals of toll roads to public ownership have left the network of Spanish toll roads in less than 2,000 km. These reversals will only increase the deficit in conservation that the road network already accumulates. The proposal of the employers’ association of construction companies Seopan proposed a toll of € 0.03 / km for light vehicles and € 0.14 / km for heavy vehicles. In the words of Ábalos, “those whose traffic on these roads makes them more competitive in their activity will be taxed, benefiting from the level of infrastructure.”

All the taxes you pay for owning and using a car, the ultimate tax machine

Content 1) IVTM: Tax on Mechanical Traction Vehicles 2) VAT, …

The model to be implemented seems to be a soft toll, a fixed amount per km traveled.

These measures open the door to that only some groups pay for the use of these roads, essentially, road transport. A road transport that accounts for 90% of the movement of goods in our country, and which will be passed on to the cost of the goods we consume. At the moment all are doubts and uncertainty, but we seem doomed to pay in one way or another, for highways whose mediocre maintenance and construction have already financed our own pockets for decades.

Source: The Economist