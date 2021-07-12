The records that have been broken in this European Championship

07/12/2021 at 11:56 AM CEST

Euro 2020 has become the continental tournament with the most overtime in history, eight, four of which required resolution by penalty shoot-out, and the one with the highest percentage of goals since the format with phase was imposed. of groups.

In the more ‘universal’ final phase, with eleven venues, there have been three more overtimes than in the 1996 and 2016 editions. Spain played three, the same as its executioner and ultimately champion, Italy.

In terms of penalty shootouts, Switzerland, Spain and Italy had to shoot two. The ‘Nati’ and the ‘Roja’ won one and lost another, and the ‘Azurra’ won both, in the semifinals against the team Luis Enrique Martinez and in the final against England.

The four batches is equal to the mark that the edition held in English lands in 1996.

Curiously, it has also broken the records of maximum penalties indicated and missed (17 whistles and eight missed).

Despite this, it is the Eurocup with the best percentage of goals since there are group stages (it started in 1980), with 2.79 per game. In total, 142 goals have been scored, for the 108 achieved in France 2016, the first tournament in which 24 teams participated.

The record for a final phase was broken when the Croatian Mislav orsic he scored against Spain in the round of 16.

The own goal record was also surpassed, with eleven; English Luke shaw he got the fastest goal in a final at 1 minute and 57 seconds; the czech Patrik schick scored the furthest target against Scotland from 45 meters and 44 centimeters; Cristiano Ronaldo he became the man with the final stage records played, with five, and scoring with 14; Spain was the first team to score five goals in two games in a row; and the target against Austria of Federico Chiesa allowed him to become next to Enrico in the first father-son duo that marks in the final phases.

Other statistics

– Italy and Spain, top scorers with 13 goals, one more than Denmark, and England is fourth with 11.

– England, fewest goals conceded: 2

– Ukraine, most goals conceded: 10

– Italy, England, Spain and France are the only undefeated.

– Italy and England, five victories. Hungary, Scotland, Poland, North Macedonia and Turkey all went without victories. Norms and Ottomans did not score.

– Spain, team with the most draws, 4

– Spain, team with the highest percentage of possession: 66.8%

– Spain, team with the highest percentage of success in the pass: 89.3%. Tried 5,239, 4,688 completed

– Italy, the team that shot the most, with 128 (36 on goal), 17 more than Spain, which with 43 is the team that shot the most among the three clubs

– Spain, 432 attacks, by 383 from Italy.

– Spain 47 corners

– Italy, the team with the most balls recovered, with 291, for Spain’s 267.

– The Swiss Yann Sommer, the goalkeeper with the most saves: 21

– England, team with the most clean sheets: 5

– The Swiss Zuber, king of assists: 4

– Fastest players: Spinazzola (ITA) and Negot (HUN), with 33.8 km / h

– Player who has traveled the most kilometers: Jorginho (ITA), 86.6 km

– Best percentage in passes: James (ING): 99%

– More passes: Laporte (ESP): 689

– More passes completed: Laporte (ESP): 658

– Recovered balls: Akanji (SUI) and Jorginho (ITA): 46

– Most minutes played: Donnarumma (ITA): 719

– More shots: Dani Olmo (ESP): 20

– Players with the most shots on goal: Schick (CZE) and Morata (ESP): 9

– More shots away: Gerard Moreno (ESP): 10

– Match with the most goals: Spain-Croatia, 5-3

– Match with the most goal difference: Slovakia-Spain, 0-5

– Most repeated result: 1-0, 9 times.