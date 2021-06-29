in Tennis

The record that Federer will break this Tuesday when he steps on the grass at Wimbledon

When you approach 40 years of age and have spent more than half your life competing professionally, it is normal that you are dragging certain longevity records. If you are also Roger Federer, the normal thing is to beat your own records. The Swiss will become at Wimbledon the player of the Open era with the most participations in the same Grand slam, a ceiling that will break again after doing it last year in Melbourne.

