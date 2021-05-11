The record that Castaño can steal from Canelo

After Saturday’s performance in front of Billy Joe Saunders (30-1, 14 KO), whom he beat in the eighth round, questions about whether Saul Canelo Alvarez (56-1-2, 38 KO) is the best pound for pound of the moment each time they are smaller. The Mexican gave one more sample of his character and now owns three of the four super middleweight belts (WBO, WBA and WBC).

The colorado announced that it is committed to achieving what it lacks, the FIB in the hands of the American Caleb Plant (21-0, 12 KO), and be the first in the category to get all four at the same time. This achievement would be twofold, since he would become the only Latino to achieve it. But here it appears Brian Castaño (17-0-1, 12 KO) in the equation.

Boxi became world champion again after defeating Brazilian Patrick Teixeira.

On July 17, Boxi will face Yankee Jermell Charlo (34-1, 18 KO) for all the super welterweight titles. The Argentine will put his WBO title at stake, while the American will risk the WBC, WBA and IBF. To celebrate, Castaño will make history and beat Canelo, who may return to the ring in September.

The first of the bodies to be created was the World Boxing Association in 1921, followed by the World Boxing Council in 1963 and the International Boxing Federation two decades later. With the arrival of the World Boxing Organization in 1988, getting the four big titles became very difficult. And not because boxers were lacking: business was always the problem.

Castaño wants to finish with his arm raised.

If one thinks quickly of boxers who marked an era in the last three decades, the inevitable ones are Wladimir Klitschko, Mike Tyson, Manny Pacquiao, Roberto Duran, and Floyd Mayweather. None of them was the absolute king of their category, making it clear that the problem was not talent but business.

So who are the fighters who took all the belts at once? Ole makes a review of the few glories that achieved it.

THE ABSOLUTE KINGS IN BOXING

Ring legend Bernard Hopkins became the first to win all the belts in 2004, the year he beat Oscar de la Hoya in middleweight. The Americans’ duel was left for the brunette by KO9. He successfully defended them against Howard Eastman, but lost them to Jermain taylor, which was imposed unanimously. In this way, Bad Intentions is also on the short list.

Bernard Hopkins was the first to completely dominate a category.

Before moving to the heavy, the Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk he dominated the cruiserweight, a category that has a limit of 90.7 kilos. In 2018, with his unanimous decision victory vs. the Russian Murat Gassiev, conquered all the scepters. He exposed them at four months to Tony Bellew, whom he knocked out in the eighth round, before leaving them vacant.

Usyk got it on cruiser and dreams of getting it on heavy.

Terence Crawford is another of the greats of the last decades.

The fourth that appears in this short apparatus is Terence crawford. The Yankee, now WBO welterweight champion, achieved all the super lightweight achievements in 2017 when he unified with the Namibian Julius Indongo, whom he knocked out in three rounds. Like Usyk, he quickly dropped his belts because he gained weight.

This listing will have one more name in July. The great Argentine wish is that it be Castaño’s. Do you sign up, Boxi?

