The American record industry giant Warner Music Group, which welcomes artists such as Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars or Cardi B, has become the largest IPO so far in 2020 with the sale of 77 million shares at a price of $ 25, which will report $ 1,925 million (1,715 million euros) to the current owners of the company, which will begin trading on the Nasdaq this Wednesday under the symbol ‘WMG’ , after having postponed his plans in March.

The company, owned by Access Industries group, founded by the investor of Ukrainian origin Leonard Blavatnik, has set a price of $ 25 per share for its jump to the market, after having indicated a range of between $ 23 and $ 26 last week, and has finally raised to 77 million the shares sold by the owner of the company, instead of of the 70 million initially planned.

Also, finally the underwriting banks of the operation They will have the right to buy an additional package of 11.55 million ordinary shares over the next 30 days, compared to the 10.5 million originally planned, which could raise the amount finally raised to $ 2,213.7 million ( 1,971 million euros), reports Europa Press.

In the prospectus of the transaction, registered last week with the Securities Market Commission (SEC), the world’s third largest record company warns that “it will not receive any amount for the sale of shares carried out by the shareholders in this offer”, which will consist of shares sold by Access Industries and other current shareholders.

Warner Music Group announced that it plans to establish the payment of a quarterly cash dividend of $ 0.12 per share, the first disbursement of which would take place next September.

Warner Music Group obtained a net attributable profit of $ 46 million (€ 42 million) in the first half of its fiscal year, which ended on March 31, which represents a 70% decrease compared to the first six months of its previous year, while the company’s turnover increased by 1.5% , up to 2,327 million dollars (2,124 million euros).

The Warner Music festival against Covid-19

Warner music has also had to adapt to the coronavirus crisis. Artists as Ed Sheeran Green Day, Bruno Mars, Pablo Alboran, Twenty One Pilot or David Guetta participated on April 24, 25 and 26 in the first edition of ‘PlayOn Fest’. The first virtual festival of Warner Music Group served to help the World Health Organization’s Solidarity Response Fund against COVID-19, promoted by the UN.

The idea was to allow to relive some of the most exciting performances of all time, Bringing together the best singers from around the world and some of their spectacular appearances in the event that will be broadcast in streaming these three days.

The event was broadcast through the ‘Songkick’ YouTube channel from six in the afternoon (Spanish time) and until six in the morning of each day.