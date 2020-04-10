An immense crane looms over Notre Dame, covered by a scaffold like a cobweb. The coronavirus halted the rebuilding of the Paris cathedral, a year after the devastating fire that shocked the world.

This gem of Gothic architecture, orphaned by its iconic almost 100-meter-high spire, its wooden ceiling and its fragile vault, continues to represent an “absolute emergency”, although it is highly unlikely that it will sink, according to experts. .

To detect any movement, captors were placed throughout the monument. “It does not move at all,” say sources close to the reconstruction dossier, originally called to last five years.

But the delays in the “work of the century” in the French capital are chained: last summer due to a risk of lead contamination, in the fall due to bad weather, every time the wind blew at more than 40 km / h .

When the confinement due to the coronavirus pandemic completely stopped the works in March, the 10,000 tubes of the scaffolding placed before the fire of April 15, 2019 were about to be dismantled.

Around a belt of fences, the last tourists disappeared taking selfies in front of the second most visited historical monument in Europe, which dominates over the River Seine.

The usual hustle and bustle of visitors, 12 million in 2018, passed into absolute silence.

– Progressive resumption –

However, its managers are studying how to partially and progressively reactivate the next stage of the works. For example, the “squirrels”, experts in charge of sawing the scaffolding tied to ropes, have the possibility of respecting the social distancing imposed by the coronavirus.

Before confinement, the works mobilized around 60 workers and a myriad of companies. The robots cleaned the ship, but it remains to remove the debris above the huge vault, an operation that should end before summer.

When will the actual restoration phase enter? General Jean-Louis Georgelin, head of the works, assures . that “it should start in 2021.”

The chief architect, Philippe Villeneuve, carries out the studies, which will determine the calendar however. For starters, it may be necessary to consolidate the vaults and two of the chapels will have to be decontaminated. “I hope this all ends in the fall,” says the general.

It will also be necessary to install a definitive “umbrella” to the cathedral of Paris.

Despite the work stoppage, “we are not sleeping, I am asking everyone for reflection,” adds Georgelin.

Can such a complex monument be restored in five years, as requested by President Emmanuel Macron? “Many people said at the beginning that in just five years, we would do anything. They are malicious claims, it is about conducting the works in an exemplary manner,” says the general, confident that Notre Dame will hold a “Te Deum” on April 16. from 2024.

“Suppose the stoppage (by COVID-19) lasts two months. We should be able to absorb” that period over a total of 60 months, he says.

Another big unknown: what will the future Notre Dame be like? The issue raises passions between those who want to reconstruct the historic building in the same way and those who defend Macron’s idea of ​​inscribing a “contemporary architectural gesture”.

The architect Villeneuve is in favor of being faithful to the Gothic style that Viollet-le-Duc imprinted on him in the 19th century and whose plans are preserved. It also seems to be the option of most French people.

Instead, some architectural studios proposed modernizing ideas, such as a glass spire, a roof populated by a garden, a panoramic terrace …

The works also became more expensive due to unforeseen events, such as the presence of lead and delays. Donations and promises total 902 million euros, from the small sums contributed by citizens to the millionaire amounts of the luxury giants LVMH and Kering.

“Those who dared to say that we had too much money were reckless. Everything indicates that we will need all the money” from the 340,000 donors, according to the general, who expresses his “deep gratitude.”

Other questions remain in the air: What will determine the investigation of three investigating judges on the causes of the fire, apparently due to a series of negligence? Who will be implicated? The companies responsible for the works prior to the fire? The state?