Despite our different political trajectories and opinions, we, who exercise high responsibilities in the sphere of international relations in various governments of the New Republic, express our concern about the systematic violation by the current foreign policy of the guiding principles of Brazil’s international relations defined in Article 4 Of the 1988 Constitution.

Innovative in this sense, the Constitution determines that Brazil “is governed in its international relations by the following principles: I- national independence; II- prevalence of human rights; III- self-determination of peoples; IV- non-intervention; V- equality between States; VI- defense of peace; VII- peaceful settlement of conflicts; VIII- repudiation of terrorism and racism; IX- cooperation between peoples for the progress of humanity; X- granting of political asylum “.

“Sole paragraph. The Federative Republic of Brazil will seek the economic, political, social and cultural integration of the peoples of Latin America, aiming at the formation of a Latin American community of nations.”

It is sufficient to compare the dictates of the Constitution with the actions of foreign policy to verify that the current diplomacy contradicts these principles in letter and spirit. National independence cannot be reconciled with subordination to a foreign government whose admitted political program is to promote its interest above all other considerations. It alienates the independence of the government that declares itself an ally of that country, assuming as its own an agenda that threatens to drag Brazil into conflicts with nations with which we maintain relations of friendship and mutual interest. In addition, it departs from the universalist vocation of Brazilian foreign policy and its ability to dialogue and extend bridges with different countries, developed and developing, for the benefit of our interests.

Other examples of contradiction with the provisions of the Constitution are support for coercive measures in neighboring countries, violating the principles of self-determination and non-intervention; the vote in the UN for the application of a unilateral embargo in violation of the rules of international law, the equality of states and the peaceful resolution of conflicts; the endorsement of the use of force against sovereign states without authorization from the UN Security Council; the official approval of political assassination and the vote against resolutions by the Human Rights Council in Geneva to condemn the violation of these rights; the defense of the policy of denying indigenous peoples the rights guaranteed to them in the Constitution, the disregard for issues such as discrimination on grounds of race and gender.

In addition to violating the Federal Constitution, the current guidance imposes on the country costs that are difficult to repair, such as the collapse of external credibility, loss of markets and investment flight.

Admired in the environmental area, since Rio-92, as an unavoidable leader in the theme of sustainable development, Brazil now appears as a threat to itself and others in the destruction of the Amazon and in the worsening of global warming. Brazilian diplomacy, recognized as a force for moderation and balance in the service of building consensus, has become a subordinate adjunct to the most aggressive unilateralism.

In Latin America, as inducers of the integration process, we started to support interventionist adventures, giving way to extra-regional powers. We give up the ability to defend our interests by collaborating to deport the United States in inhumane conditions for Brazilian workers or by deciding for ideological reasons to withdraw from Venezuela, a neighboring country, of all Brazilian diplomatic and consular personnel, leaving our helplessness nationals residing there.

In western Europe, we antagonize relevant partners free of charge in all fields such as France and Germany. The current anti-diplomacy distances the country from its strategic objectives, by harassing nations essential to the very implementation of the government’s economic agenda.

The very serious health crisis of the covid-19 revealed the irrelevance of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and its counterproductive role in helping Brazil gain access to medical and hospital products and equipment. The sectarianism of inexplicable attacks on China and the World Health Organization, coupled with the disrespect for science and the insensitivity to human lives demonstrated by the President of the Republic, made the government an object of international derision and disgust. At the same time, it created obstacles to the efforts of governors to import products desperately needed to save the lives of thousands of Brazilians.

The rescue of Brazil’s foreign policy requires a return to obedience to constitutional principles, rationality, pragmatism, a sense of balance, moderation and constructive realism. In this reconstruction, it is necessary that the Judiciary, guardian of the Constitution, and the National Congress, representative of the people’s will, fulfill their role in controlling the constitutionality of diplomatic actions.

In order to respond to the desires of our people and to respond to the real needs of Brazil, foreign policy needs to have broad support in public opinion, and collaboration in its conception of all sectors of society. It also requires the engagement of our diplomatic corps: a State policy and not a factional action aimed at arousing spirits and exacerbating the prejudices of an obscurantist and reactionary minority. Our solidarity and decisive support for diplomats who are humiliated and constrained by positions that clash with the best traditions of the Foreign Ministry.

The reconstruction of Brazilian foreign policy is urgent and indispensable. Leaving behind this shameful page of subservience and irrationality, let us again place at the center of diplomatic action the defense of independence, sovereignty, dignity and national interests, of all those values, such as solidarity and the search for dialogue, that diplomacy helped build the heritage and pride of the Brazilian people.

* FHC is a former President of the Republic and a former Minister of Foreign Affairs. Aloysio Nunes Ferreira, Celso Amorim, Celso Lafer, Francisco Rezek and José Serra are former foreign ministers. Rubens Ricupero is a former Minister of Finance, Environment and a former Brazilian ambassador to Washington. Hussein Kalout is the Presidency’s former special secretary for Strategic Affairs.

