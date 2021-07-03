The reconquest of Luis Enrique in the Spanish team

07/03/2021

On at 09:19 CEST

Jordi Gil – Saint Petersburg (Special Envoy)

Luis Enrique is the great winner for now of this Spanish team who has qualified for the semifinals of the Eurocup 2021. Lucho has passed in a month to be whistled in the Wanda in the friendly against Portugal to put the fans in his pocket forming a young, brave team that always shows its face. A set that is also achieving results: He is already in the prelude to the Euro with the duel against Italy Tuesday at Wembley and is qualified for October heading into the UEFA Nations League Final Four from Milan and Turin.

Rubiales has always blindly trusted Luis Enrique. He called him urgently after the 2018 World Cup in Russia to turn around a team full of bad habits and that he had stopped competing as he should. The Asturian took up the challenge and began to lay the foundations that, unfortunately, he had to interrupt until starting his second stage this September.

His project has been even more radical this time. With boys barely of legal age, with Ansu Fati at the beginning and now Pedri as banners, accompanied by bright Dani Olmo, Ferran Torres or Eric Garcia. And adding to the cause players who had not been consolidated in the Red, like Koke or Sarabia, along with veterans you trust, with Sergio Busquets as exemplary captain.

The group should feel united and strong, with their leader on the bench. Sergio Ramos’ meddling was excessive. He had gotten used to leading the Red and has stopped doing so. Ramos has become one more and, if it is not one hundred percent, is left out, as has happened in this European Championship.

Qatar World Cup 2022

This stage could not be more hopeful since Lucho is not even at the equator of his path. It remains for him to complete the Eurocup and, later, qualify the team for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, where this group will already have a very interesting experience point.

The debate in the goal has solved it with an infinite trust to Unai Simón, It was fair and when Jordi Alba has been full he has returned to trust him and in attack he solved the crisis of ‘9’ by closing ranks around Morata.Luis Enrique also has many aspects to improver. Sometimes he castles with decisions that don’t quite work, such as bringing the two left-handed centrals (Laporte and Pau Torres), but he is also capable of assuming, always behind closed doors, that sometimes he must backtrack, such as placing a Born right back as Azpilicueta instead of Marcos Llorente.

In any case, Lucho has seized the flag of the Red and, under his command, the Spanish fans know that they will never get bored. This selection is very worth seeing.