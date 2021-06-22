The reconquest of Lomachenko – AS.com

Time is relative. Depending on the moment, it may seem to pass faster or slower. In the case of Vasyl LomachenkoHis absence from the ring has been a long one for his fans, but it has actually been eight months since his last fight. The Ukrainian last stepped into the ring in October 2020. He had to make history by proclaiming himself unified lightweight champion … but Teófimo López surprised him and beat him. Since that fight there has been a lot of talk.

The Ukrainian revealed an injury he fought with, extreme that there are people who still doubt, and his stay in the light was questioned a lot. Is it too big? Faced with a 135-pound large, like López, it seemed so … although Loma thinks not. With defeat and no immediate rematch a real option, the Ukrainian could have changed his path, but wants to regain what was lost and has not hesitated: he returns in the light. At least for now.

Saturday he faces the Japanese Masayoshi Nakatani, who despite having only lost one of the 20 fights he has fought as a professional is clearly a scapegoat. The difference between the two on paper is obvious, but it remains to be seen how Loma’s machinery works. Eight months without competing and a shoulder operation in between (what people doubt is if he arrived injured at Teofimo or if he was injured during the fight) they can make ‘Matrix’ have rust. For this reason, Bob Arum has wanted to put a lawsuit to twelve rounds. He wants to have it ready so that later he can decide which way he wants to guide his reconquest.