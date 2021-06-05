The reconciliation between Leo Messi and Gary Medel

06/04/2021

On at 20:46 CEST

Gary Medel and Lionel Messi forgot the collision that occurred during the match for the third place of the Copa América 2019, in which they pushed and insulted each other. Yesterday, after a brief chat after the meeting between Argentina and Chile, which ended with a 1-1 result, both players made peace and shared an image together on social networks.

Messi and Medel, nicknamed the Pitbull, met six times in matches with their national teams. In recent years, La Roja has been a barrier for La Albiceleste, thwarting his chances of winning two Copa América in the 2015 and 2016 finals, which were decided in the penalty shoot-out.

The personal duels between the two were always rough, since the Chilean did not hesitate to show his toughness when marking the Argentine crack. The worst confrontation took place during the match for the third place of the Copa América 2019, in which Medel went for Messi with some brusque actions, which unleashed a series of insults and shoves. Paraguayan referee Mario Díaz de Vivar made the decision to show both of them the red card. Without Messi, the Argentine National Team lost force, but managed to prevail 2-1 and secure third place in the championship.

Yesterday, the weather at the Unió Stadium in Santiago del Estero was different. During the match both players had a loyal and friendly duel, leaving behind the clash they experienced in that Copa América. At the end of the game they looked for each other in the changing room tunnel to greet each other and exchange shirts. Medel asked Messi for his shirt for his son Danilo, and in this way they made peace.