the recommendations of the Xataka experts

5G coverage in Spain continues to grow and improve on the one hand and on the other, more and more manufacturers have launched themselves to democratize this connectivity standard by implementing it not only in its high-end range, but also in phones at more “popular prices.” “. If you are thinking of buying a cheap mobile with 5GThese are the recommendations of the Xataka editors that most phones test.

Jose Garcia Nieto

In this price range, my recommendation is the Realme 8 5G (219 euros) and the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G (199 euros).

Both terminals have the MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor (which has an integrated 5G modem and offers good performance), so the differences between them are more at the design and software level.

Also have 6.5-inch IPS / LCD displays with FullHD resolution and 90 Hz, 4/6 GB of RAM and up to 128 GB of internal storage.

The camera is similar too, so like I say design and software, and that’s a matter of taste. If you ask me, I would go to the Realme 8 5G with 6/128 GB.

Anna Marti

Thanks to the fact that processor manufacturers have facilitated the democratization of 5G, or what is the same, that idea of spending a peak to have “the latest in connectivity” is something very old.

There are many interesting mobiles in a price range between 100 and 250 euros with 5G, among which I would highlight the Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G (254 euros).

It is a mobile with display up to 120 Hz refresh rate, 30 watt fast charging and a sizeable batteryAll in all they are good specs for the price it has fetched.

I would also like to highlight the OnePlus Nord N10 5G (277 euros). I have personally used mobiles of this brand and in the long term they keep working well, in addition to the fact that OxygenOS is one of the layers that I think give the best result.

In this case it is a somewhat more modest mobile, but without neglecting the stereo or the 90 Hz refresh rate and without going too big a size and weight (taking into account the current trend) “.

Enrique Perez

The Poco M3 Pro 5G (189 euros) has a beastly price for everything it offers. 90 Hz display, 5,000 mAh battery and a relatively compact body. The key is in the MediaTek Dimensity 700 which offers 5G at a heavily discounted price. If you are looking for a 5G mobile, this Poco is probably the best value for money.

A step above within the same house is the Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite (254 euros). Here we already go up to a 120 Hz panel with the Snapdragon 750G and a 4820 mAh battery with 33W fast charge. A step forward that is well worth it if we find a good offer.

Realme is another of the most competitive brands in this strip and the Realme 8 5G (219 euros) is a very convincing and complete phone. We repeat with the MediaTek Dimensity 700, a 5,000 mAh battery and a 90 Hz panel. It is also the lightest, with 185 grams.

The OnePlus Nord N10 5G (277 euros) comes with 6 GB, 90 Hz panel and four rear cameras. If we add to this the reliability of OxygenOS, we have a very competitive 5G mobile. Initially its price was around 300 euros, but it is already possible to find it around 200 euros. We also take the fast charging of OnePlus and excellent performance with its Snapdragon 690.

Ivan Linares

My main recommendation below 250 euros is the Realme 7 5G (235 euros). The previous generation of the family (the most recent is the Realme 8 5G) offers a great experience for the price it has since it has been noticeably lowered.

It has a attractive design, its hardware is at a great level for its cost, the autonomy is high, It does not offer a bad photographic performance (could be improved, yes) and, in general, it seems to me a more than decent phone. Even if you didn’t make 5G one of your selling points.

The second recommendation is the Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite (254 euros). Very good processor for the price it has, a large screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz, the design is attractive, it has good autonomy and its photographic aspect is at a good level. It is a mobile that does not disappoint.

As an addition, and whenever you want to spend a little more (I recommend it), the OPPO Find X2 Lite (279 euros) is already close to 250 euros. It’s a real call.

Laura Sacristan

If I have to recommend a good, nice and cheap 5G mobile, I prefer the Realme 8 5G (199 euros), which falls below 200 euros in its 4GB / 64GB version. For that price, we have a 5G mobile very balanced with the MediaTek Dimensity 700 at the controls, a 90 Hz display and a large 5,000 mAh battery. Do you need more memory? If you go to the 6GB / 128GB model, you will not have to pay more than 250 euros.

My second option would be the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G (199 euros), also with the Dimensity 700 processor as the brain.

In fact, it shares other features with the Realme proposal, such as the 90 Hz screen and the 5,000 mAh battery with 18 W fast charge. You can find it in two internal storage options, 64 and 128 GB, both with 4 GB of RAM and a price of less than 250 euros.

Ricardo Aguilar placeholder image

If I had to buy a 5G mobile in the range of 200 euros, I would choose the Poco M3 Pro 5G (189 euros). I think that your The design is quite striking, it has plenty of memory (so much RAM and so much ROM) and it has enough power to move what we throw at it.

An alternative would be the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G (199 euros), which I think lacks some agility moving applications, yes. I would bet everything on LITTLE, but it never hurts to have a plan B with good battery, design and screen.

Antonio Sabán

The best economic terminal with 5G I think is the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G (199 euros). Beyond its connectivity, which will be good for the lucky ones who want and can take advantage of the new connectivity, it is a terminal that it does quite well in other aspects such as autonomy or performance for moderate games.

My second choice is the Poco M3 Pro 5G (189 euros). It is similar to the Redmi Note 10 5G in processor, battery and screen, as it also has a 90 Hz panel, but it has a peculiar design that distinguishes it and targets those who want a more aggressive look.

