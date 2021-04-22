The recommendations of a former McDonald’s employee to the chain’s customers | Life

A former McDonald’s employee has decided to confess advice and warnings from his experience working there on Reddit.

A Reddit user, that website where you can find absolutely everything, has uploaded his confessions about what it’s like to work at McDonalds now that you have left your job.

In a fit of sincerity, and seeing that he was no longer in danger of being fired, the former employee of the hamburger giant, has counted what things should you know about the chain and he has left the odd secret up his sleeve.

One of the most important tips he gives is that don’t order on sundays. The reason is very simple, the boss is not usually there and the quality of the products and the performance of the workers drops considerably.

In addition, he comments that the breakfasts are not the strong point of McDonalds and that if you can avoid ordering them after noon, all the better.

This is his list of confessions:

“He put an extra nugget in every Happy Meal.” “Never order breakfast after noon. I can’t explain why, but trust me.” “If you order freshly made nuggets, keep in mind that the person who is in charge of making them will want to kill you instantly, because that means having to make an extra tray of nuggets.” “The work environment is clean, most of the things you hear about fast food are lies.” “Breakfast with pancakes should be removed from the menu.” “If you go to McDonalds on a Sunday, the manager is probably not there, so the food will be worse.” “Do not yell at us because we do not have a product that we have withdrawn from the letter, we are not the ones who make those decisions.”

Have you been left with the intrigue of why it does not recommend ordering a breakfast after noon?

A Reddit user too, so she asked to please explain. And here is the answer.

“Normally the breakfast time ends around 11:30, but there are people who come a little later and still ask for it. When the breakfast time ends, what is left over should be thrown away, but is it done? No.”

Assures that food begins to deteriorate after a few hours, the sausages change color, the muffins lose their appetizing look, and the McGriddles (they are sandwiches that are served at breakfast), stay made throughout the day.

“Is it risky to eat them? They probably don’t have a lot of preservatives. Definitely not ideal. The same goes for any item with bacon. Bacon doesn’t even keep under a heat lamp. It’s exposed for hours.”

This article was published in Busienss Insider Spain by Irina Pérez.