The recipe for the Dacia Sandero continues to work in Spain

The Dacia Sandero has become, once again, the sales leader in the private sector during the first four months of the year. Until the end of April, have delivered a whopping 4,517 units to customers. In this article we are not going to stay on the simple fact – however worthy it may be – but rather we want to delve into the reasons why the Romanian utility vehicle carries years as leader of the private channel, clearly prevailing over bestsellers such as the SEAT León, Nissan Qashqai or Peugeot 3008.

The Dacia Sandero arrived in our country in 2008, when the first generation was launched. The second generation was launched on the market in 2012, and it was already a much more mature and evolved product. Coinciding with the context of crisis that the country was experiencing at that time, and knowing that the Sandero was the cheapest car on the market, It did not take long to win the position of the best-selling car in the private channel. Since 2013, and for eight consecutive years, he has not stepped down from the throne in the important private channel.

The third generation of the Dacia Sandero is based on the CMF-B Low Spec platform of the Renault-Nissan Alliance.

In 2021 several factors coincide that re-align the stars of the Dacia Sandero. The first is the economic uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic. This uncertainty and the threat of an economic crisis motivate us to reduce spending, and opt for a cheap car if we need to change cars. Another “star aligned” is that the launch of the third generation of the Dacia Sandero coincides with the end of the commercialization of the second generation – known as “runout” in automotive marketing jargon.

In other words, there are great Dacia Sandero deals in stock, and they are joined by the interest in a fresher and more attractive generation. The Dacia Sandero has already gone through Diariomotor, and we believe that the Stepway version is one of the cars that offers the most for less money. For less than 14,000 euros we can have a good B-segment utility vehicle, with a 90 hp turbo gasoline engine and extensive equipment. Although the 1.0 TCe does not have an ECO label, we can opt for a 100 hp LPG version and enjoy the same benefits as a hybrid in low-emission areas.

The price of the Dacia Sandero starts at 8,300 euros, financing discounts included.

This version of LPG is not only interesting for the ECO label, but also for its lower operating costs. Dacia affirms that they are leaders in market share in LPG cars, with 66% of the national market. Do you want to know more details about the Dacia Sandero? Check our test, and the best offers of the Dacia Sandero on our website What Car I Buy.

Photos of the Dacia Sandero