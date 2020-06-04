Dora Villanueva

La Jornada newspaper

Wednesday June 3, 2020, p. twenty-one

The Mexican economy deepened its recessive phase in March and April, causing the components of the Cyclical Indicator System (SIC) to report the lowest levels since 2009 and similar to those recorded in 1986.

The coincident and the advanced reported levels of 34 years ago, when a collapse in the international price of energy led to a 3.8 percent drop in gross domestic product (GDP), according to data from the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi).

In March 2020, the coincident indicator –which shows the performance of the economy at the time of measurement– reported a 0.37 point drop from the previous month and was below its long-term trend with a value of 98.39. Same data in September 1986, the lowest since November 2009.

The indicator has been in a recessive phase since April 2019, counting below 100 points in its long-term trend and with reductions month after month.

On the other hand, the leading indicator measured for April – which is intended to account for the behavior of the coincident when grouping investments, business confidence and employment trend – fell 0.76 points compared to March and was below its long-term trend. term when presenting a value of 98.39 points, the same value as in May 1986 and also the lowest since August 2009.

Julio Santaella, president of the Inegi, summarized in a publication that the data for both indicators indicate a strong reduction in Mexico’s economic growth.

According to the traffic light prepared by the Inegi, the production and investment components are practically in a recessive phase: the Global Indicator of Economic Activity; industrial activity; the Retail Income from Goods and Services Supply Index; permanent workers affiliated with the IMSS; the urban unemployment rate, and total imports.

The same is the trend of employment in manufacturing; the Business Confidence Indicator, which measures the right time to invest; the Price and Quotations Index of the Mexican Stock Exchange; the Standard & Poor’s 500 and the exchange rate. The exception is the interbank interest rate.

