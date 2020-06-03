Braulio Carbajal

La Jornada newspaper

Tuesday June 2, 2020, p. 2. 3

The Faculty of Economics (FE) of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) published the fifth annual edition of the Journal of Mexican Economics, where experts in the field conclude that the profound economic crisis facing the country will last, since it was conceived in previous quarters and years, and will be combined with the affectations of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the new edition of the magazine, devised by the late UNAM professor, Jaime Ros, and which today is directed by the economist Víctor Manuel Godínez, the analysts put into perspective how the country came to this situation and what the short-term and medium terms.

The publication has eight articles, written by specialists, which according to Eduardo Vega López, director of the FE, offer economic policy alternatives that should be considered to better face the worrisome challenges facing the country.

The magazine has the opinion of renowned economists such as Gerardo Esquivel, Julio Leal, Inder Ruprah, Luis de la Calle, Arturo Antón, Claudia Schatán, Jorge Máttar, Rodolfo García Zamora and Selene Gaspar Olvera.

2018-19 level would recover in 3 years

In his article The gestation of a great crisis in an economy in recession, Víctor Godínez highlights that the country in general will take three years to restore the level it had in 2018-19. But sectors such as industry, where the greatest weight of the crisis is, will do so until 2025.

The economy is one step away from crossing the threshold of its reopening. The crisis is about to end its preliminary stages. The history of its deployment and its consequences are yet to be written. Forward there is uncertainty, concludes his text.

Gerardo Esquivel, deputy governor of Banco de México, and economist Julio Leal, describe in their article Mexico’s macroeconomic performance in 2019, the country’s economic fundamentals and economic stagnation.

Regarding the latter, they emphasize that it is the consequence of global trade tensions, but also of internal issues such as the change of government, restrictive monetary policy, public policy decisions and the decrease in business confidence in Mexico. Given the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, specialists noted that the country’s obvious challenge will be to prevent this economic crisis from becoming a financial one, which would significantly increase costs.

The other experts included in the magazine focus on proposals to achieve stabilizing development, how to improve the country’s tax collection, monetary policy perspectives, evolution of payment methods in Mexico, challenges of the Mexican economy and the importance of contributions of nationals in the United States.

.