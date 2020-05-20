The health workers at the Saint-Pierre hospital in Brussels turn their backs on the vehicle in which the Belgian Prime Minister arrives. On the right, Sophie Wilmès. On video, the protest of the medical staff. Twitter / .

As dominoes fell one after another, the slow progress of the vehicle of Belgian Prime Minister Sophie Wilmès ran into a peculiar form of protest on Saturday. The toilets formed a corridor at the entrance to the car park of the Saint-Pierre hospital in Brussels, towards which the head of government’s entourage was heading. Far from paying him honors, doctors, nurses and employees of the administration of the center turned their backs on the car in silence one by one.

The image, captured by some of the attendees, has traveled around the world, and shows the growing disaffection towards the political class by those responsible for fighting the coronavirus on the front line. Behind the performance is the discomfort for two decrees approved by the Executive. Laws allow staff to be transferred to another hospital if a flare-up makes it necessary to reinforce it, as well as converting the unemployed into nurses to fill their gap in the Belgian health system, estimated at around 5,000 nurses.

Unions are demanding more resources and better wages for staff dealing with the pandemic, and see both measures as “a declaration of war” by Health Minister Maggie de Block. This is defended by comparing them with fire insurance that he hopes will never be used, since he only considers using them in the event of a virulent outbreak of covid-19 cases.

The public protest of the toilets has been used by the emerging Flemish far right to attack the work of the prime minister by spreading the images. “Belgium has the highest death rate from Covid in the world. The government has completely failed. It is a failed State ”, criticized the leader of the Vlaams Belgang, Tom van Grieken. Virologist Marc van Ranst, one of the government’s advisers during the crisis, accused him of lying. “The reality is that Belgium was hit after the arrival of thousands of travelers from Italy in late February. But over-mortality is the same as in Holland or France. “

Official figures put Belgium at the top in the world in deaths per million inhabitants, but the Government blames it because its way of counting the deceased tries to be more transparent by also including suspicious cases in residences and private homes, a method that most countries do not follow. So far, 9,150 people have died in Belgium. And almost 56,000 infections have been detected.

Former UPyD leader and former socialist leader Rosa Díez shared the video of Belgian health workers on Twitter as if the images corresponded to a protest against Salvador Illa. “Reception of the toilets to the Minister of Health in Madrid: from behind”. He later deleted the message, but its content had already begun to spread through social networks and messaging services. Later, he published a tweet with the following explanation: “I posted a video of the reception in a hospital to the Belgian Minister of Health, which was sent to me attributing it to Minister Illa in a hospital in Madrid. I deleted it as soon as I realized the error. Linchadores, you can continue insulting me that I am not going to keep quiet “.

