The Rébsamen DRO is sentenced to 208 years in prison

MEXICO CITY. A judge of the Trial Court sentenced to 208 years in prison to Juan Mario Velarde Gámez, director responsible for works (DRO) of the Rébsamen College and imposed a repair of the damage for 10.6 million pesos, but the figure could be increased.

The sentence is for the murder of 19 minors and seven adults after the collapse of the school during 19S.

However, parents of the victims assured that they will seek the maximum penalty.

The penalty imposed on the DRO, found guilty, pays for the search for justice for the death of my daughter, although we believe that something is still missing, since the minimum sentence of 208 years is not enough. As in the case of the school director, Mónica García Villegas, together with our representation (Victimal Legal Advice) we are going to present the appeal, seeking the maximum penalty granted by law, which is 270 years ”, said Mónica Ortega, one of the mothers of the Rébsamen College, in an interview.

Fernando Flores, also the father of one of the 19 students who died, assured that “208 years do not mean anything; There could be a thousand, no matter the time, nothing is going to return our sons and daughters. What bothers us is that it is the minimum penalty that they are giving him; we ask for the maximum penalty. It should be an example for any public servant or auxiliary of the public administration that, due to its functions, endorses works that over time endanger the lives of the inhabitants of the CDMX or the country, it is unacceptable.

We invite the whole of society to demand that the actions of all public servants be directed towards caring for and ensuring the lives of all ”.

The reparation of the damage that Judge Adolfo Rodríguez Campusano imposed on the DRO includes material damage (377 thousand 450 pesos for each of the 26 victims) and support for funeral expenses (33 thousand 075 pesos for each victim), which adds up to 10 million 673 thousand 650 pesos.

However, the Fuentes de León Law Firm, who represent a group of parents, will appeal to set the amounts of moral damage and life project (which includes the economic activity that someone may have during their productive life), in accordance with the legal advisor Mario Alberto Garcia.

The Prosecutor’s Office confirmed that the DRO guaranteed the structural safety of the school without having carried out the load tests required by the normativity and despite the administrative and construction irregularities that the property had.

As one of the parents said, how good that the DRO is going to be in prison, because it is a danger to society, being a corrupt person. It was pitiful to hear him allege that he was innocent, when in the trial it was proven with witnesses, invoices and emails, that he received money from Mónica García Villegas, director of the Rébsamen School, ”said Alejando Jurado, father of one of the students who died in the college.

In this trial against Velarde Gámez, 44 witnesses, 39 expert witnesses and 21 incorporated documents were released.

Of the three DROs implicated in the Rébsamen case, only one has received a sentence.

It is important to mention that the trial against the DRO, Juan Apolinar Torales, will soon begin; while the DRO Francisco Arturo Pérez Rodríguez is a fugitive and the FGJCDMX offers a reward of 500 thousand pesos “, said Noé Franco Pacheco, head lawyer of the Victimal Legal Advice and one of the legal representatives of the parents of the Rébsamen.

