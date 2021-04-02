The reborn MG launches to the electrical conquest of Europe

Founded in 1924, MG became part of the largest British automobile group (MG Rover) and was even part of the BMW Group since the mid-90s of the last century. The departure of the German giant’s umbrella was, since 2000, the beginning of a long and complex journey that led to its closure in 2005, to then pass into Chinese hands. Specifically, those of SAIC, that first he kept the production rights for models such as the Rover 24, 45 and 75; and that, since 2007, assumed its ownership.

The current MG, apart from having changed her ID, has also transformed her DNA. So much, as to dare to compete in the European market, where it landed in 2019 and where it has been selling two models up to now.

The MG ZS EV is an SUV that they already have for sale for just over 30,000 euros

On the one hand, the MG ZS EV, a 100% electric SUV that has shipped more than 15,000 units and that, with an autonomy in the WLTP cycle of 263 km, has a price of 30,313 euros. On the other hand, with the MG EHS, also an SUV, but in this case with plug-in hybrid technology.

“When we relaunched MG, we made a promise to European drivers: to make electric mobility accessible to all and to offer smart, practical, safe and technologically advanced cars,” said Matt Lei, CEO of MG Motor Europe, yesterday at the presentation of the company’s strategy for the Old Continent. The roadmap goes through, already this year, doubling to 200 the number of open dealerships in the 13 markets in which they are present. Spain has been one of the last where they have been released, with the opening of its first two points of sale in Barcelona by Quadis.

Two new more performance cars

And they will also double their product range, with the arrival of two new models that will be completely electric. New style codes have been applied to them and they are placed a notch above in terms of performance and equipment. These are the MG Marvel R Electric and the MG5 Electric. In both, Lei said, the needs of European consumers have been taken into account. In particular, in terms of autonomy, the speed of recharges or safety equipment.

The first is a sleek 4.5-meter-long SUV, whose sales will start before summer. It measures 4.67 meters long (like a Ford Kuga, for example), almost 1.92 meters wide and 1.62 meters high, with a generous 2.80 meter wheelbase. That is, a size very similar to that of a Skoda Kodiaq, so if it is as well used inside as this, it must be a gift for its occupants.

What is certain is that it will surprise more than one with an interior where, To the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, add a massive 19.4-inch multi-function center screen and placed vertically, in the style of the Tesla. It’s even bigger than a Ford Mustang Mach-e, where it is ‘only’ 15.5 inches tall.

More than 400 km of range, rear or all-wheel drive

The Marvel R Electric will be offered in a configuration of up to three electric motors (two on the rear axle and one on the front), with a maximum power of 288 hp, four-wheel drive and an impressive maximum torque of 665 Nm, in addition to being able to accelerate from 0 to 100 km / h in just 4.8 seconds. The maximum speed is limited to 200 km / h, so as not to impair the autonomy that, according to MG, exceeds 400 kilometers in WLTP cycle.

The brand, however, has not communicated the capacity of the lithium-ion battery, only that it can be recharged in alternating current (conventional) thanks to an on-board charger of 11 kW three-phase. And that, in a fast pole, of direct current, it reaches 80% in just half an hour. To improve these recharges even at low temperatures, which most affect the battery, it has an air conditioning system using a heat pump.

Connect to the car even another electric

In addition, it boasts that this model has V2L (vehicle-to-load) technology. That is, the battery can supply power to an external electrical system, For example, an air compressor, an electric scooter, a laptop or even another electric vehicle. The maximum power that this can provide is 2,500 watts.

The standard equipment includes advanced connectivity systems, the possibility of controlling different remote functions from an app and different automations for driving grouped in a package called MG Pilot and already known in the ZS EV and the EHS. On the other hand, it cannot boast of a trunk since the Tri-engine version, with all-wheel drive, only has a 357-liter space. Although it is also planned to market a rear-drive variant that adds another 150 liters to the front by dispensing with the third electric motor.

The first 100% battery-powered family

The MG5 Electric It is a completely different model, since it bets on the functionality of a family body, which makes this car a the first familiar (Station Wagon, those of all the life) moved exclusively by the energy of the batteries. In fact, with a length of 4.55 meters long, 1.81 wide and 1.51 high, there is plenty of space for luggage, reaching the 578 liters of trunk. If the rear seats are folded down, that figure reaches 1,456 liters. In addition, it can tow a maximum weight of 500 kilos (750 in the case of the SUV) and the roof, prepared to install a bike rack or a hood, supports another 75.

In this case, we are talking about a model of only front-wheel drive, thanks to a 184 hp engine and 400 Nm of torque, which has only been reported to allow acceleration from 0 to 50 km / h (the typical exit from a traffic light) in 3.4 seconds. The autonomy also exceeds 400 kilometers between recharges, and to carry out this it has the same charger and the same performance of the R Marvel Electric.

