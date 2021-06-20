The ‘reborn’ Marc Márquez wins again 581 days later in MotoGP

Marc Márquez is back. After 581 days of drought, a season out of MotoGP, several crashes and too many visits to the operating room, # 93 has won again. It was at the Sachsenring, it couldn’t be anywhere else, where he already has ten consecutive wins. It is the garden of his house. With a perfect career in which he has remembered his essence, the Márquez that he was, the ‘reborn’ Marc has imposed himself in a duel in the distance to Miguel Oliveira. For its part, Fabio Quartararo finished third to further consolidate its leadership of the premier category of the Motorcycle World Championship.

Aleix Espargaró prevailed in a discreet departure from poleman Johann Zarco. However, Marc Márquez starred in the most risky movement in the first corner, looking for the inside in a risky way. He placed the # 93 second and then surpassed Aleix Espargaró in two attempts, answered by the Aprilia rider. With Jack Miller third, Johann Zarco fourth and Miguel Oliveira fifth, heaven threatened to break the race script. The rain did not finish coming, but in its threat Marc gave one of his usual jerks when uncertainty gains ground.

Miguel Oliveira continues his streak and repeats on the podium after finishing second at Mugello and winning at Barcelona.

Although Miguel Oliveira was placed second quickly to try to go after Márquez, the Portuguese movements were late and # 93 escaped from the group. In fact, Marc was able to stretch his lead to two seconds before entering into a beautiful duel against the clock and the KTM rider. Miguel Oliveira did not give up in his efforts and managed to lower Márquez’s advantage below the second. However, the last arreón of the Spanish pilot was more than enough to hit the table, knowing everything he had experienced to get to this point. Could not escape.

Johann Zarco, fall and brilliant pole in the German GP of MotoGPLeer news

Marc Márquez achieved one of the most exciting triumphs of his career ahead of Miguel Oliveira and Fabio Quartararo. A podium with reasons to smile for each of them before Marc’s triumph, Oliveira’s streak and the extended leadership of the ‘Diablo’. For its part, Brad Binder took fourth place after signing a great final comeback, in line with Pecco Bagnaia’s progression to fifth position. Jack Miller was finally sixth, while Aleix Espargaró had to settle for seventh place ahead of Johann Zarco and Joan Mir. For its part, Pol Espargaró closed the ‘top 10’.

2021 MotoGP German GP race results

P.No.RiderCountryTeamMotoTiempo193Marc MárquezSPARepsol Honda

Honda41’07.243288Miguel Oliveira PORRed Bull KTM

KTM + 1.610320Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Energy Yamaha

Yamaha + 6.772433Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM

KTM + 7.922563Francesco BagnaiaITADucati TeamDucati + 8.591643Jack MillerAUSDucati Team

Ducati + 9.086741Aleix EspargaróSPAAprilia GresiniAprilia + 9.37185Johann ZarcoFRAPramac RacingDucati + 11.439936Joan MirSPASuzuki Ecstar

Suzuki + 11.6251044Pol EspargaróSPARepsol HondaHonda + 14.7691142Álex Rins

SPASuzuki Ecstar

Suzuki + 16.8031289Jorge MartínSPAPramac RacingDucati + 16.9151330Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda

Honda + 19.2171446Valentino RossiITAYamaha SRTYamaha + 22.3001510Luca MariniITAAvintia Racing

Ducati + 23.6151623Enea BastianiniITAAvintia Racing

Ducati + 23.7381727Iker LecuonaSPATech 3 KTM

KTM + 23.9461821Franco MorbidelliITAYamaha SRTYamaha + 24.4141912Maverick ViñalesSPAMonster Energy Yamaha

Yamaha + 24,715Unrated

32Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia GresiniAprilia25 Laps

9Danilo PetrucciITATech 3 KTM

KTM26 Laps

73 Alex Marquez

SPALCR Honda

Honda26 Laps