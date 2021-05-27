The reborn Derrick Rose falls in love with MSG in New York: “I dreamed of this moment for a long time”



Rose found her role as the sixth man and her home in New York.

Photo: Elsa / Getty Images

The Derrick Rose the one we all fell in love with has already returned. We saw it in the regular season and now we enjoy it in Playoffs. This Wednesday he wrote one more chapter in his story of overcoming, leading the New York Knicks to their first series win over the Atlanta Hawks (101-92).

“I’ve been dreaming of this moment for a long time“, He counted at the end of the game. And it is not for less, Derrick Rose was never the same after the torn ligaments he suffered in the 2012-2013 season. Then he suffered more injuries that limited him and took away the explosiveness that characterized him from the beginning.

He went through Minnesota and Detroit, teams submerged in the table. But this season, at 32, he received a new opportunity in a Playoffs team: New York Knicks. Tim Thibodeau, a former Chicago Bulls coach, knows him better than anyone, and he acquired him to strengthen the second unit. It is a fascinating story.

The Knicks’ win tonight was special for Derrick Rose, who led the team in points and minutes 🌹 It’s the team’s first playoff win since 2013. pic.twitter.com/fZ7f46CcZm – The Athletic (@TheAthletic) May 27, 2021

Rose had 26 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists in 38 minutes. His physical condition was up to the task, much to the joy of basketball lovers, and especially for the fans in New York. He hadn’t scored more than 25 points in a playoff game since 2015.

in 38 MINS It’s his first 25-point playoff game since 2015. pic.twitter.com/nqJFMgbPHA – StatMuse (@statmuse) May 27, 2021

For the Knicks, it was his first postseason win since 2013. A triumph that the city eagerly awaited. A triumph with a lot of character, as the team came back more than 20 points behind. This Friday it will be game 3, this time in Atlanta.