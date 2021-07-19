The reboot of ‘Zoey 101’ is practically canceled due to the war of the fans of Britney Spears against Jamie Lynn Spears

The world of pop has been involved in the case of Britney Spears for a few months and the tutelage in which she has been subjected since 2008. Throughout all these years her father, Jamie, has been in charge of controlling her finances and basically every aspect of his life. A few weeks ago the singer decided to break her silence in the court that has the guardianship. In his heartbreaking testimony, he went on to say that he is not allowed to choose his own lawyer, they do not let him even drive his own car, they do not let him marry, and he wears an IUD against his will to prevent him from having more children. He stated that he would like to sue practically his entire family. At the time, he had not directly pointed to his little sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, who merely reacted by saying that he only wanted the best for his sister and that she does not profit from his tutelage.

But in a recent Instagram post, Britney spoke directly to her sister: “I don’t like that my sister would appear at an awards gala and perform MY remixed SONGS. My so-called support system has hurt me deeply!” Days before he had published another message in which he could also relate to Jamie Lynn: “There is nothing worse than when the people closest to you never appear for you, or publish anything about your situation whatever it is or support you directly. There is nothing worse than that! “

Neither the actors believe it will happen

At the time, Spears’ little sister explained her silence by saying, “The only reason I haven’t spoken before is because I felt that until my sister could speak for herself and say what she needed to say publicly it was not my place. and it wasn’t the right thing to do. ” Most fans have sided with Britney, who has long been supported by a movement, #FreeBritney, which is gaining popularity. And that almost unanimous support is bad news for the return of ‘Zoey 101’. Months ago Jamie Lynn herself had talked about a reboot in which we would see Zoey as an adult with most of the original cast. But with Jamie Lynn being disowned right now over her sister’s plight, the project looms over the precipice of cancellation. Paul Butcher, who played Zoey’s little brother on the show, responded to a fan asking if the reboot was going ahead with “definitely no.” and has used Instagram and TikTok to react with laughing emojis to comments against Jamie Lynn.

Seeing Paul Butcher say the Zoey 101 reboot not happing anymore because of Jamie Lynn? pic.twitter.com/jxKk2C2gU0 ? Laugh Entertainment (@ Laughent21) July 17, 2021

Spears’ little sister, meanwhile, He has not brought up the subject of the reboot again but has published a story on Instagram in which he claims to feel “solid, stable and calm”. With Britney’s guardianship case going on and stronger than ever, it may not be the last time Jamie Lynn is mentioned in all of this. If you still had any kind of hope in the ‘Zoey 101’ reboot, it doesn’t look good.