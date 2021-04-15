The reboot of ‘Alone at home’ is “very close” to finishing filming, according to one of its protagonists

Disney + prepares the return of ‘Alone at home’ with a reboot that has been cooking for a long time. After all the remakes in real action of his classic stories and those that are yet to come, in 2019 it was known that he was also preparing a review of this 1990 Christmas classic from 20th Century Fox. But the truth is that we had not known for a long time No news about the project, the closest thing to news was when last November the director of the original film, Chris Columbus, referred to it as “a waste of time.” In addition, last year COVID forced production to suffer a strong stop, so things have not gone from strength to strength to say.

However, the main cast has been confirmed for a long time. One of them is Keenan Thompson, who has been the first of all to refer to the project after a long time. He did it on the Watch What Happens Live show, where he was able to update us a bit about it. The actor showed his optimism that he would soon get ahead, even stating that he was very close to being finished: “It was a long shoot. It started in Canada and closed and then came back because of the pandemic. It has been very uneven when it comes to trying to finish it. I think they are very close to finishing it. I did the additional dubbing for it recently, that it’s usually one of the last steps. So it’s coming out, “he said.

Thompson is joined in the cast by Archie Yates, the adorable Yorkie from ‘Jojo Rabbit’, who will take over from Macaulay Culkin as the lead.. Joining them will be Rob Delaney (‘Deadpool 2’), Ellie Kemper (‘The Office’), Ally Maki, Chris Parnell, Aisling Bea, Pete Holmes and Timothy Simons. The film will be directed by Dan Mazer from a script signed by Mickey Day and Streeter Seidell, both Saturday Night Live writers.

What do we know about the plot

Culkin’s mythical character, Kevin McCallister, will not appear in the reboot for the time being. Archie Yates will star in the film giving life to Max, as the new boy protagonist will now be called. On the new adventures that we will see on screen, The Hollywood Reporter in its day announced that the characters of Kemper and Delaney will be the parents of the little one. The couple will now try to save their home from financial ruin and for this they go to war with their son, who has stolen a priceless piece. With this plot they will try to get closer to the almost unmatched success of the film released 30 years ago, which grossed more than 285 million at the world box office and which led to several sequels, although only one was again with Culkin.