The rebirth of Bianca Andreescu

The Canadian tennis player Bianca Andreescu He appeared before the media at a press conference to analyze what his feelings are after the great victory achieved this past morning against the Spanish Sara Sorribes.

The winner of the US Open in 2019 seems to have returned in the best possible way from that injury that has separated her from the circuits for just over a year. Already in the semifinals of the Miami Open 2021, Andreescu acknowledges having exceeded all expectations: “Considering how I was a year ago, I have exceeded all expectations. I know what I am capable of and this result does not surprise me because I consider myself a person who fights for everything she sets out to do. I never give up, even thinking about how difficult it can be. I am very proud of how things turned out for me tonight. Sara is a very tough player and I am sure we will see her more for these rounds. “

Her match against Sara Sorribes has been one of the most difficult she has had so far in this tournament: “Sara is an incredible player. She hits the ball incredibly well and makes the balls that return to your court tall and heavy. Little Little by little I found the rhythm I needed to be able to fight from you to you. After the second set I was very tired and still I tried in every possible way to be able to fight for the match. It is incredible how Sorribes never throws in the towel and saw her. It seemed like I wasn’t even sweating. At every point I was wiping my sweat off with the towel. I was trying to find energy from anywhere. I’m happy with what I’ve achieved. “

At the conclusion of the match, Andreescu congratulated Sara for what she had achieved: “Sara is a player who plays very differently from the rest of the tennis players on the tour. She reaches all the balls and demands the maximum from you. At the end of the match and I greeted her on the net and told her that she was an incredible player and that we will see her a lot about these tournaments. She thanked me for the words and wished me good luck in the remainder of the tournament “.

The one that was number four in the world a year and a half ago has seen how little by little it has been falling in the classification table. Asked what her goals are in terms of ranking, the Canadian says she doesn’t think about it: “I’m not thinking about that. The ranking says absolutely nothing. My main goal right now is to feel good, happy and be able to enjoy every game. If I can win the tournament and enter again among the six best players on the circuit, much better, but I’m not thinking about my position in the ranking. “

Maria Sakkari will be his next rival

To finish, Bianca Andreescu analyzed her next rival, the Greek Maria Sakkari: “I saw her match against Osaka a little. She played at a great level and dominated the game at all times. She will come very motivated by wanting to reach the grand final. I will have to give my best if I want to win, “he concluded.