The Google Pixel 3a is without a doubt one of the most underrated mobile phones on the market. Without knowing very well what people expected from a mid-range terminal, the point that was most criticized was carrying a Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 processor. Now, as we could see from our complete analysis, the Pixel 3a turned out to be a really interesting terminal.

Thanks to Google software and all that that entails, in addition to an outstanding camera, the Pixel 3a was one of the most important terminals of 2019. However we are in 2020, in the market there are phones from brands such as realme or Xiaomi Very interesting at fairly contained prices and the Pixel 4a will be presented after this summer. Is the Pixel 3a still worthwhile today? In our opinion if.

software

As we all know one of the virtues – or defects depending on how you look at it – of Android is the immense freedom that it offers. This in the end means that each brand disguises each of its terminals with its own layers and applications, so in the end we have Xiaomi with MIUI, Samsung with One UI or Huawei with EMUI.

However, the Pixel 3a does without all this. Android stock, no frills, no unnecessary applications, no bloatware. Android as Google imagined it. Hence, this this device does not need a state-of-the-art processor for its correct operation because Android stock works like a shot.

In addition, we must bear in mind that this Pixel 3a receive updates and security patches from Google itself, so it will always be up to date.

Camera

As a general rule, when looking for an excellent camera on a mobile phone, one must choose between top-of-the-range terminals. At least this was the case until the Pixel 3a hit the market. An outstanding camera that is even above the level of terminals that double the price.

In other words, if you are looking for a fairly cheap Android phone that has a top-of-the-range phone camera, the best choice is the Pixel 3a. The results of his photographs are magnificent. From the first moment we take the first photograph we realize that we are in front of the same camera as the Pixel 3. Google’s HDR + system is responsible for making each and every one of the captures that are made stand out for their sharpness and contrast with a dynamic range that few cameras come close to.

Price

And finally the price. As of the writing of this article, the Pixel 3a is reduced to 350 euros on the official Google website and as we have said previously, there are cheaper phones than this Pixel 3a. However, none of these terminals has all the virtues that pixel 3a treasures. A more than decent price for a stock Android phone, updates guaranteed by Google and an outstanding camera.

In other words, the Google Pixel 3a is the perfect phone for all those looking for the best user experience, a high-end phone camera, and all at a fairly low price. Apparently the Pixel 4a will not be a revolution, that’s why the Pixel 3a is still one of the best options for this 2020 especially if photography is a priority for all of you. And it has a headphone jack!

Follow Andro4all