The reasons why the DGT can immobilize you

The DGT remembers in its social networks the reasons why an agent can immobilize your car. We tell you all the cases.

Alberto de la Torre Reyes

May 27, 2021 (09:30 CET)

The DGT remembers the reasons why they can immobilize your car

Once again, the DGT do again pedagogy in social networks remembering some rules that are always interesting to refresh. Just a few days ago, the body was reviewing the most common breakdowns that can be given in our car. And more recently, he warned that those who do not keep the safety distance they will face a stiff fine.

On this occasion, the DGT has focused on some Essential safety elements in our car and that could cause an agent to immediately immobilize our car. In a simple tweet, their social networks have given four cases in which you will not be able to circulate.

They could immobilize your vehicle if you circulate, among others: ▶ ️Without headlights

▶ ️No braking system

▶ ️With visibly serious hits

▶ ️With negative #ITV # CheckYourVehicle #Vial Safety pic.twitter.com/JyKNT85cxf – Dir. Gral. Traffic (@DGTes) May 25, 2021

Remember, therefore, that it is essential to have a lighting system in good condition And if the headlights don’t work, it’s more than enough reason for an agent to stop you from continuing. The same happens if the break system, you have serious damage to the bodywork or your car has not passed the ITV.

All of them pose serious security problems that you will have to solve by calling a tow truck and moving your vehicle to the workshop, as you would be seriously violating traffic regulations.