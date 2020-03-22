The reasons why the coronavirus balance is so high in Italy

The world record for deaths from the new coronavirus that Italy has, the first European focus of the pandemic, is linked to several factors according to scientists: method of counting the infected and deceased, average age of the high population, health organization and social interactions.

According to the official balance, Italy has more than 59,000 infected by the coronavirus and almost 5,500 deaths, giving a case fatality rate of around 9% (12 percent in Lombardy, the worst affected region). The deaths in China were 3,259 with a case fatality rate of 3.8%, according to the final report of the World Health Organization.

An aging population with pre-existing diseases

Coronavirus, which most seriously affects the elderly or people with other pathologies, therefore kills more sick people in Italy, the oldest country in the world after Japan.

According to the Italian National Statistics Institute (Istat), in Italy there are almost 14 million people over 65, what it represents around the 22% of the population. The mean age, meanwhile, is 45.7 years.

“We find considerably higher mortality in countries that have older populations compared to younger countries”, explained the demographer and professor of Public Health, Jennifer Downd.

In her work published on the site of the World Economic Forum, the researcher from the University of Oxford pointed out a “Powerful interaction between demographics and mortality for COVID-19”.

In China the average age is much lower. In South Korea, a country that is taken as the most “virtuous” example (with 102 deaths out of 8,799 cases and a fatality rate of 0.01%), the virus has mainly infected young women: 30% of positives are in the 20-29 age range and 62% are women (41.1% in Italy). Further, only 3% of all confirmed cases in South Korea were at least 80 years old.

In Italy, 36.3% of the total is over 70 years old, according to data from March 20 from the Higher Institute of Health (ISS), the entity that advises the government on the management of the epidemic.

A larger population also means weaker people who are at risk of worsening.. Over the years, in fact, other diseases appear, such as cardiovascular problems, hypertension, diabetes: according to the ISS, the deceased who did not have pre-existing diseases represent 1.2% of the total, 48.6% had at least three pathologies in progress.

Different counting system

Another hypothesis that would explain the high mortality rate, is that in Italy there are many more infected than those that arise from official data: A study published in Science calculates that for every positive there is at least 5-10 without counting. In turn, a mathematical model published on March 12 by ISTAT, the Italian statistical entity, revealed that by that date people infected with Covid-19 could have been 105,789, almost ten times more compared to the 12,839 official cases reported to that date by the authorities.

So according to experts, the case-fatality rate in Italy is explained by the detection policy that, according to the government, should be carried out “only on symptomatic persons”. A decision that excludes potentially positive people who do not have symptoms.

“The case-fatality rate in Italy is higher because, in addition to having an older population, milder cases are not being tested (and, therefore, isolating)”, WHO Deputy Director-General Bruce Aylward recently said.

In each country, the tests were carried out with different directives, often depending on the urgency of the moment. So, in Italy (as in China), tests were initially carried out on all “suspicious” people in contact with positive cases or on those who came from “at risk” areas (including asymptomatic ones), then they were only carried out on people with severe symptoms, who are also the most susceptible to death. Since then, percentages have changed and lethality has started to increase.

This is not the case in countries such as Germany or South Korea., they opted for a system that allows detecting many infected people, although they have almost no symptoms. As a consequence, the mortality rate decreased as the number of mild cases was counted..

If in fact the infected subjects were ten times more, as would result from the ISTAT study, Italy’s case fatality rate would drop at values ​​very close to those of mainland China.

In absolute terms, however, the tests carried out in the country were not few. As of March 21, there were more than 233 thousand: Italy is the country in the world with the most tests carried out by a million people, second only to South Korea.

On the other hand, Italy chose to include in the total number of deaths both the patients who died of COVID-19 and those who tested positive for the coronavirus but died of another disease, a policy that is not necessarily that of other countries.

In Italy, “The large family is one of the pillars of society in which grandparents go to look for their grandchildren at school, take care of them, perhaps make purchases for their children from 30 to 40 years old, exposing themselves dangerously to contagion”, Jennifer Downd pointed out.

Moritz Kuhn, professor of economics at the University of Bonn (Germany), also raised the hypothesis that motivation can be affected by the difference in interactions and social networks between different countries, derived from cultural, institutional and organizational causes.

Kuhn has identified two hypothetical countries, A and B. In case A, almost all interactions take place between groups of people who are separated: the active population, on the one hand, and the elderly and retired population, on the other.

In B, however, intergenerational interactions are more frequent: lYoung people live together with the elderly and care for them, or the elderly live separately, but have more contacts with the young, for example, to help them with young children during working hours.

Kuhn then focused on the percentage of people between 30 and 49 who live with their parents. The figure varies widely from country to country, and is above 20 percent in countries like Italy, China, Singapore and Japan. They are similar to case B and allow, with a high degree of approximation, to compare the levels of social interaction between generations with the registered case fatality rate. The comparison is summarized in the table below, and Italy stands out clearly compared to other countries.

For this reason, Downd pointed out that social distancing measures aimed at slowing down the transmission of the virus should consider “Both the composition of the population by age, local and national contexts, as well as social ties between the generations”.

In order to fight the pandemic, it therefore suggests ensuring “That the virus does not come into contact with older people, for whom it can very easily prove fatal.”

Affected before others

Specialists are also questioned by the fact that Italy has been hit very soon by the pandemic (immediately after China).

“When asked why Italy, I reply that there is no particular reason”declared the professor Yascha Mounk from the American Johns Hopkins University on the Canadian channel CBC.

“The only difference is that the contagion got there about ten days before in Germany, the United States, Canada and if these countries do not react quickly and decisively, they will become what Italy is today”, he assures.

Some experts also consider that the country was taken “by surprise”, without having time to prepare, unlike its neighbors. Hospital services were quickly saturated and doctors had to choose who to treat, as several testimonies published by the press revealed.

Pressure on the health system

The specialists point out that the rapid increase in the fatality of COVID-19 in Italy, especially in Lombardy, focus of the pandemic on the peninsula, is consequence of the unprecedented number of patients needing simultaneous intensive care, which also has an average duration of several weeks.

Under such critical conditions, priority is given to patients who have a better chance of survival, which means that the quality of care falls despite the fact that the Lombard health system is considered effective.