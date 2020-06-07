Share

Batwoman showrunner Caroline Dries has talked about the reasons why a new character will pick up Kate Kane’s cape after Ruby Rose’s departure from the series.

When the second season of Batwoman opens, a new character will take over the Gotham Guardian’s cloak and hood. During the ATX Television Festival, showrunner Caroline Dries discussed the decision to create a new character, citing Greg Berlanti’s help in making the final decision.

“Greg helped me make this call, and he’s a lot smarter than me about this kind of thing,” he said: “You know, I think we should restart the character in terms of restarting Batwoman as a different character. Just to respect also everything Ruby [Rose] put on the Kate Kane character, ”Dries said in his interview with Julie Plec.

“I think it also helps the public a little bit, that we are not asking them not to address the elephant in the room,” Dries continued. “I am inventing a completely new character. In her past, she was inspired by Batwoman. You are going to take up the mantle and you may not be the right person at the time. That’s what makes it fun. “

Ruby Rose, who played Kate Kane, decided to disassociate herself after her first season. New casting details have emerged for a character named “Ryan Wilder,” with Berlanti Productions and CW looking for an LGBQT actress to play the role.

