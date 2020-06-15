Jacky Bracamontes was born on December 23, 1979 in Guadalajara (IG: jackybrv)

Jacky Bracamontes was surprised in the middle of an interview by a daily situation of her family, and after several minutes of talking, he had to suspend her to attend to one of his daughters.

These days of confinement suppose a time and space in which the actress was able to be closer to her husband and her five daughters, for Jacky’s busy work schedule had kept her away from home for some time.

The actress, 40, was forced to interrupt a live video with Javier Alarcón, famous sports chronicler, due to the unexpected crying attack his daughter had Renata.

And so, naturally and spontaneously, the also driver was shown in a scene of « daily life » at home, when in full conversation about his career and the sports legacy of his father, the former technical director and currently sports commentator Jesus Bracamontes, her daughter’s cry made her stop and apologize.

Jacly Bracamontes is the happy mom of five little ones, whom she calls « my princesses » (Photo: Instagram @jackybrv)

In the video you can see that the girl had a tantrum because her dad, Martín Fuentes, who did not appear in the painting, had not given him a candy lollipop.

When it seemed that she had calmed her anger, the girl of almost four years, who remained still and seated at her mother’s legs, walked away for a few seconds, allowing the actress to continue her talk.

The baby left the room and a moment later the crying grew louder and between cries of « Let me in », Renata was knocking on her door for her mom to give her the candy.

Family vacation in Vail, Colorado in early 2020 (Photo: Instagram)

While the actress narrated how she met Lupita Jones, who invited her to participate in a beauty pageant, again the crying of her third daughter surprised her with shouts and kicks at the door.

And although Jacky tried to continue the conversation, he finally had to apologize to Alarcón, and ask him for a few minutes to attend to Renny and take her to his dad.

Jacqueline Bracamontes interrupted her interview between tears (Video: YouTube: Talk with Javier Alarcón between comrades) (YouTube / l Javier Alarcón Channel)

When he returned in front of the camera and already with the situation under his control, the protagonist of projects such as The fools do not go to heaven and Between love and hate, narrated that the role of mom, despite being wonderful, also offers desperate moments.

« This is my real life, Javier, crying behind the door », he explained with a laugh. And despite the peculiar scene, Bracamontes did not lose his composure or get carried away by nerves.

The memory of Rubí

A week ago, Jacky Bracamontes referred in a very special and positive way to the role he had in the soap opera Rubí, because it was thanks to him that He managed to catapult his career to be able to obtain leading roles in other soap operas. That is why when she was reunited with her ex-partner, Bárbara Mori, in a video call, the emotion flooded her.

The former beauty queen recalled her participation in the soap opera where she played Maribel De La Fuente (Photo: Instagram @ jackybrv)

In a distance chat between Bracamontes and Sebastián Rulli, who was also his partner in Rubí, the latter turned his phone (where he kept the video call) and showed him that he was having another video call on his computer, but with Bárbara Mori, who dedicated the following message:

« Hello my beautiful Jacky, so long without seeing you I send you many kisses and a lot of love. » After the surprised face that Bracamontes put on, the three spoke about the memories and the coexistence they had in the soap opera, after which, Bracamontes expressed that: “Without a doubt, in our careers it marked a before and after because it was a beautiful, very successful soap opera, it continues to be played in many countries, but beyond success, what I take with me is the affection you gave me who are my friends to date, that is priceless ”, he concluded.

