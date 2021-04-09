The reasons Ryan Reynolds refuses to work with Scarlett Johansson



Ryan Reynolds.

Photo: Steven Ferdman / Getty Images

During their marriage, between 2008 and 2011, Ryan reynolds Y Scarlett Johansson They were one of the most iconic couples in Hollywood. At that time, the two actors had formalized a love that the international press sensed would last a long time.

But the relationship between the two grew cold and they decided to break their bond. Since 2011, they have not been seen together again. However, now the ex-partner could be reunited because both Reynolds and Johansson have roles and contracts that relate them to Marvel Studios.

Given this circumstance, Reynolds He would have asked the study that his ex-wife stay out of the new plot.

The truth is that if the script follows the story line, Johansson’s participation in the new Deadpool movie would be ruled out, because Black Widow was one of the characters who died in Avengers: Endgame.

Still, Reynolds’ request has to do with his fear of exaggerated speculation and the resurgence of rumors that could compromise their private lives.