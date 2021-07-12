The reason you should never release your fish in the wild

The release of goldfish into local ponds, streams, and rivers is causing an ecological disaster in America’s bodies of water.

It all starts with a good intention. A) Yes, locked in their fish tanksThey seem to lead the most miserable lives: circling the inside of the same water tank, with artificial plants and plastic stones. Some do not even have that privilege: the glass is dirty and the food arrives sometimes, when people remember to feed them. To some vigilante of animal rights it will occur to you that releasing fish into rivers could be an act of mercy. It does not occur to them that, on the contrary, they could devastate entire ecosystems.

Out of carelessness or mercy

Photo: City of Burnsville

On average, they can cost up to 35 Mexican pesos. In America, this is little more than a dollar. At first it seems like a good idea to buy them. When feeding and cleaning the tank becomes part of the daily routine, many change their minds. As the months go by, there are for those who become a frank annoyance. Release the fish in the nearest river it might seem like the best option.

Whether out of mercy or carelessness, this act is severely affecting aquatic ecosystems in the United States. Burnsville’s local waterways are now suffering the consequences of this human action in bodies of water, which disturbs the habitats of the native species that lived there before.

Just 15 miles from Minneapolis, an invasion of goldfish plagues America’s streams. Last week, social media exploded with images of gigantic fish, wreaking havoc on the welfare of animals that have been forced to share natural space with a growing pest. Experts from the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources have already called it “irrepressible.”

Ravenous giants among the waters

Photo: City of Burnsville

Through its official Twitter account, the Burnsville City government warned residents of do not release goldfish into neighboring ponds and lakes. The problem, according to the authorities, is that they grow too large, and contribute to a considerable decrease in water quality. Specifically because remove sediment from the bottom, Y they uproot the plants to feed.

In this way, instead of being harmless fish with only centimeters in length, they become half kilo animals, which threaten the persistence of local fauna. On average, according to The Washington Post, they can reach the size of a football. Well fed, these ravenous giants wipe out the ecological balance of America’s bodies of water.

This problem could be completely eliminated if people did not throw their pets into nearby lakes and streams. From being a harmless domestic animal, they become invasive species that destroy wild habitats. The problem today extends to the entire country, without clear figures for the incidence they have had so far. Rather than contributing to this indirect destruction, perhaps the solution is not to buy these animals in the first place.

