The reason why WhatsApp only follows an account on Twitter

Why does WhatsApp only serve a coffee shop on Twitter?

Despite not being the best instant messaging app, the truth is that WhatsApp is the most popular tool of this style.

It came at the right time, the one in which you had to pay for SMS and offered all users of smart devices the ability to chat with all your contacts completely free of charge.

How to download WhatsApp for free in 2021 and be updated to the latest version

In this vein, if any of you is a regular on social networks and more specifically on Twitter, You will have noticed that the official WhatsApp account only follows an account called Red Rock, a coffee shop located in Mountain View. Nothing from other tech companies, nothing from influencers. Just to a coffee shop. Why?

Why WhatsApp only follows a coffee shop on Twitter

Before Facebook bought WhatsApp for billions of dollars, the app was a tool like any other. A small start up that, as happened with Google or Apple, originated from a rather humble place.

WhatsApp was not born in the bosom of a great company, if not between the tables, chairs and the aroma of coffee in a cafeteria. Indeed, this place is called Red Rock Coffee and it is located in Mountain View. Hence, it is the only Twitter account that WhatsApp follows in said social network.

the @WhatsApp founders coded here, and they plan to never be further than two blocks away! We hope that’s true too. – Red Rock (@redrockcoffee) October 27, 2016

The anecdote was told in 2016 by the cafeteria itself, stating that the WhatsApp code was created between coffee and coffee. Curiously, the developers of the messaging application must have loved this site and they promised the owners of Red Rock that their headquarters would never move more than two blocks away from the premises. That would of course be before Zuckerberg arrived with the tickets under his arm.

Related topics: Applications, Free applications, Social networks, WhatsApp

Do you use Instagram? Click here and enter our Instagram community to be the first to see our stories: @ andro4allcom

Do you use Telegram? Click here and enter our Telegram community to be the first to find out about all the news about Android: t.me/andro4all