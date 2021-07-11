The reason why WhatsApp allows you to take screenshots of self-destructing images

WhatsApp adds a new function, although it is not without controversy.

Despite being the most popular instant messaging app in the world, the truth is that the news on WhatsApp come by dropper. Quite the opposite of its main competitor Telegram, and if we compare both versions we realize that the latter has many more functionalities.

However, this does not mean that WhatsApp does not gradually add updates and news. The next to arrive will be one of the most anticipated and requested features by users. It’s about the ability to send self-destructing images and videos. However, not everything is as beautiful as it seems.

Why will WhatsApp allow screenshots of images that self-destruct?

The reason for this function is to provide WhatsApp users with extra security and privacy. In this way we can send an image to a contact and they can only open it once. After this the image will disappear. However, this has a trick and that is nothing prevents the recipient of the photo from taking a screenshot and saving the image in the gallery. Of course WhatsApp does not warn of this and does not do anything to prevent it. Why?

As we read in WABetaInfo, WhatsApp has not included a system to block or to notify a recipient makes a screenshot or video. As they explain, developers want us to use this function wisely so if we don’t trust the person, we better not send him anything. A decision to say the least controversial.

What’s the point of sending an image that can only be viewed once if our recipient can then take a screenshot and save it for them? Why doesn’t WhatsApp add even a small notification to let us know that our contact has made a capture? We really do not know what goes through the minds of developers although the most likely reason is something very simple: they are lazy.

The only thing WhatsApp warns about is that let’s use your app with common sense. For all these reasons, we advise that you never send by WhatsApp any photograph that you do not want to be shared, not even through the new functionality that will come to the app soon.

