The reason why there will be no cameo of the Duke in ‘The Bridgertons’

The Duke of Hastings in ‘The Bridgertons’. (Photo: Netflix)

The Bridgertons are already preparing their second season. After the great reception of the series, to which more than 63 million viewers were hooked, Netflix decided to go ahead with the next three seasons of production.

Of course, for this occasion they will not have the one who was the revelation star of the series: Regé-Jean Page, or what is the same, the Duke of Hastings. Following the books, the second season will address the story of the older brother of the Bridgerton brothers, so he would have no place as a protagonist.

The actor signed, in principle, for a season, although after the impact of his character – even TIME magazine has chosen him as one of the most influential people of 2021 – it seemed that he was going to continue. For this reason, word spread among fans that Page would participate in the second season as an extra or making a cameo in the production.

However, screenwriter Shonda Rhimes has quickly taken the illusion out of fans of the series. He does not intend to force the appearance as “extra” of some actors who have been protagonists.

“We want the performer to have an incredible experience and tell the story that he’s telling authentically, and not say, ‘Oh, can you come and make this little appearance?’ Would that be satisfactory to you? Is it what the actors want to do? He has already done his part for the story, “he told an event organized by The Hollywood Reporter this weekend.

The ideal script for Rhimes is not so much about the actors but because each season has a closed romance. “I was excited by the idea of ​​being able to tell a complete romance that has an ending, …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.