People who love blue food (like Percy Jackson) are in luck. And it is that the chemists have achieved a new natural blue coloring And that is not easy at all, since this color is very rare in nature. But why is it so difficult to find it?

The blue pigment, as we said, is very hard to find since it is a very rare color in nature, as explained by IFLScience. Yes, we see the blue of the sky, but from there we cannot extract the pigment. Beyond the sky, most of the time this color occurs it is actually red and purple. What’s more, purple can be extracted from some vegetables, as in the case of this new dye, the Lombarda. In fact, its coloring is used for many food additives and now also for give food a cyan blue color.

Blue, a very rare color in nature

East cyan blue is extracted from anthocyanins from vegetables, a water-soluble pigment found in some flowers and fruits, such as blueberries and eggplant, that provides deep red, purple, or blue tones. Luckily for lovers of blue food, red cabbage has a small amount of natural blue anthocyanin that will allow, from now on, to be able to color food in this particular color, as indicated in the study published last week in the scientific journal Science Advances.

Until now, the most widely used dye was brilliant blue FCF or E133. In the case of the blue dye extracted from red cabbage anthocyanin, it is “Almost identical” to the FCF; but it will also serve to make greens more intense.

Many people wonder where the color blue comes from if it is so rare in nature. The experts point out that is due to the physics of light. That is, the pigments appear the color of the light that they reflect and do not absorb. And it is that blue light has more energy than the rest of the light of the visible spectrum; for this reason it would not make sense for a plant to reflect this color. They prefer to absorb that energy for themselves. In fact, very few plants reflect it and it is believed that only one animal produces a blue pigment. It is the obrina olivewing butterfly (Nessaea obrinus).

Beyond food additives

After 200 years, in 2009 a new pigment was found that allows making blue paints: YInMN

The blue color is very difficult to achieve beyond food coloring. They are also a trouble the pigments of this color for people who paint, for example. Prussian blue and cobalt blue have been troublesome throughout history. The first releases cyanide and the second is toxic, so its use is not recommended. Luckily, in 2009, after 200 years of searching for a new blue pigment, he came across YInMN.

Luckily for people who love blue food, now we have a new food coloring. Despite how difficult it is, science has succeeded.

