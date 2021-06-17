The reason why there are countries that ban cryptocurrency mining

The global situation

Countries like India have also spoken out against afenhance mining infrastructure, since the objective of this country is to create its own cryptocurrency. Ecuador or Bolivia are not very friendly with cryptocurrencies either, since, in the case of Ecuador, there is a system of digital money. Bolivia is stricter and strongly prohibits crypto.

Morocco directly believes that cryptocurrencies can be used for money laundering purposes and to finance terrorist campaigns. Algeria and Egypt, in addition to Tunisia, they do not contemplate that cryptocurrencies are part of the financial system of their states. Therefore, it seems that cryptocurrencies have an increasingly complex landscape in terms of mining is concerned due to government obstacles.

On the contrary, the cases of Canada, Georgia, Iceland or Venezuela, the latter with the cheapest electricity rate in America, they are receptive when it comes to favoring mining. Setting up regulated farms and driving clandestine miners out of their work is increasingly seen as a viable and sensible option. If the planet needs crypto, someone will have to generate it and continue to fuel the craze that started in 2008 with Bitcoin.