The reason why Rocío Carrasco would not pick up the phone from her daughter, Rocío Flores

The issuance of the documentary series Rocío, tell the truth to stay alive has made public – even more so – old wounds in the Flores Carrasco family, generating all kinds of opinions and reactions in this regard.

One of the most anticipated, that of Rocío Flores at the words of her mother, Rocío Carrasco, occurred this Friday, when, in Ana Rosa’s program, the young woman appealed to her mother and revealed to the audience that she was not I would pick up the phone.

Since then, the question that was generated was clear: Why doesn’t Rocío Carrasco pick up her daughter’s phone?

María Patiño wanted to shed some light on this issue this Sunday and wanted to give the cause, based on a conversation with a social educator specialized in conflicts with young people in this regard.

“As Rocío Flores, at the time, when she was convicted in 2012 for habitual abuse of her mother, she refused to carry out a mediation process that serves to assume the proven facts, means there is no forgiveness. And if there is no forgiveness, it is that he is not aware that he has caused the mother, “said the presenter of Socialité in this regard.

“This social educator reiterates to me that he is convinced that the therapist currently assisting Rocío Carrasco has advised her, for the good of her daughter and for her good, that, Until there is a recognition of damage to start a new life, Rocío should not speak with her daughter“, sentenced the journalist.