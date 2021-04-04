The reason why princes Harry and Guillermo give a truce and the family member who has acted

The relationship between princes William and Harry of England was getting colder and colder, but the interview that the latter gave with his wife, Meghan Markle, to Oprah Winfrey, was the straw that broke the camel’s back and caused an unprecedented estrangement between the brothers.

But now, there is something that may be bringing the princes back together, also with the help of a family member very dear to both, reveals The Sun newspaper in its edition this Sunday.

On July 1, it is planned that, on the occasion of what would have been the 60th birthday of Diana of Wales, a statue will be unveiled in Kensington Palace. Even without confirmation that the brothers get together to participate in the event, what is known is that they have already given the go-ahead to the design end of sculpture.

The Sun newspaper quotes a source close to Ian Rank-Broadley, the sculptor in charge of the work, confirming that the brothers they have worked with the artist and that both have given the green light to the last sketch.

According to sources close to the royal family cited by The Sun, although until recently it was unthinkable for the brothers to meet at the sculpture’s inauguration on July 1, now the possibility it doesn’t look that far away.

An important role in the rapprochement between the brothers is playing Zara tindall (born Phillips), daughter of Princess Anne and cousin of the princes, with whom they also have an intimate friendship. Both she and her husband, former England rugby captain Mike Tindall, are liaising to bring the relationship between Harry and Guillermo back to what it was.