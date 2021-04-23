The reason why Pablo Motos does not invite Madrid politicians to ‘El hormiguero’

Dozens of politicians of all ideologies and fields have passed through the set of El hormiguero. Pablo Motos has interviewed them in electoral campaigns and all kinds of circumstances, but on the occasion of the next Madrid elections, none of the candidates “go have fun.”

The Valencian presenter explained in his program this Thursday, the last of the week, the reason For which neither Isabel Díaz Ayuso, nor Ángel Gabilondo, nor Edmundo Bal, nor Mónica García, nor Rocío Monasterio, nor Pablo Iglesias will be invited.

Pablo Motos said it in the Thursday debate that he maintains with Cristina Pardo, Tamara Falcó, Nuria Roca and Juan del Val, the usual contributors to this section on Thursdays.

Requena’s presenter revealed that some of the communication cabinets of the main parties they got in touch with him to manage possible interviews with candidates.

“I shouldn’t say this anyway, but they made us proposals. They asked us if we were going to hold the elections on the program. I told them no, because the same people from Murcia or Lugo are not interested“said Motos.

About which games were those who wanted to go to the program, Motos gave more than eloquent clues: “Those who call because they want to come they are the ones who are losing. Those who are winning never call, they want to stay quiet “.