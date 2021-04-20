The reason why Pablo Aguilar would leave Cruz Azul

The defender Pablo Aguilar he would be living his last games with Blue Cross and at the same time he would look for new equipment.

According to reporter Carlos Rodrigo Hernández, Aguilar would seek accommodation in a Liga MX team or in the Paraguayan League for the next tournament.

According to reports, this is due to the fact that the cement board has not approached the Paraguayan footballer to renew the contract, as it expires next June.

“Pablo Aguilar is already looking for a team in Mexico or Paraguay because there has not been an approach with the directive to be able to renew. It really gets complicated, Aguilar is a standard in defense in any team that is there, and for Cruz Azul to leave it, it is very complicated, ”Hernández said for the ‘Agenda Fox at Home’ program.

EXCLUSIVE INFORMATION !! # AgendaFOXenCasa @crh_oficial reveals that Pablo Aguilar would already be looking for a team as there is no rapprochement with the Cruz Azul board for a possible renewal pic.twitter.com/FWUQKIsSU4 – FOX Sports MX (@FOXSportsMX) April 19, 2021

