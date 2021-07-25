The reason why Neto did not play against Girona

Net during a LaLiga match

Iñaki Peña he played the ninety minutes against Girona making a good game. The stonemason had already played the first part of the game against him Nastic, first preseason rival, replacing Neto, who was the goalkeeper during the first half.

From here, the Brazilian did not play a single minute of the second preseason match due to physical ailments Before which the coaching staff preferred to be cautious and avoid serious future injuries.

grandson He arrived at Barça in 2019 from Valencia in an exchange for Cillessen. The signing it was valued at 26 million plus nine variables. Your contract is valid until 2023, but the club is looking for a new club to welcome the goalkeeper to get an economic amount that helps improve the financial situation of the entity.

But nevertheless, the situation of selling the goalkeeper is complicated by having ter Stegen in recovery. The German goalkeeper will not return to the pitch until the end of the year, so the Barça limps in the goal. As long as nothing is closed, Neto will continue at Camp Nou but Iñaki Peña will be the player to replace him until his full recovery.