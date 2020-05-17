Before leaving the Lion and migrate to Rio de Janeiro soccer, the Argentine attacker Mauro Boselli was on the radar of America, who wanted yes or yes to the South American with the intention of improving his goalscoring quota. However, the ‘killer of the area’ chose to withdraw from the Liga MX to get to Corinthians from Brazil.

After practically a year of what happened, Mauro Boselli revealed details about his do not sign the azulcrema club. The Argentinean noted -in an Instagram Live with Carlos Guerrero- that the love for emerald colors It prevented him from defending another shirt in national football.

“The offers were much bigger, pBut at that time I was blind and did not want to play in any other club. In addition to America, Toluca also called, but I did not hear the offer“Declared the South American attacker.

Mauro Boselli he recognized that he would have loved retire in León, because it is a team that practically felt since its arrival. Similarly, he declared that would love to return to the institution, although he knows perfectly well that said decision does not belong to him.

Finally, he stated that he was close to becoming Monterrey footballer. However, the length of his contract was not to his liking: “With Scratched I had an offer in the first year which was 30 or 40 percent above what he earned in León, but with only one year. I said no to that answer, “he finished.

Since his arrival at ‘Green bellies‘ in 2013, Mauro Boselli it became a true banner of the institution. With them, he accumulated a total of 128 annotations and 17 assists in 218 disputed commitments. In addition, it was part of the bicampeonato of ‘La Fiera‘ in 2013-2014.