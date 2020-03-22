The reason why Matías Prats has disappeared from ‘Antena 3 noticias’

Mónica Carrillo and Matías Prats form one of the most consolidated tandems on the small screen. Since September 2014, they have presented ‘Antena 3 news’ in their weekend edition and, therefore, it is surprising every time one of the two is absent from his work, as has happened since Saturday, March 14 with the veteran communicator . That date coincided with the day on which the Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, decreed the state of alarm throughout Spain to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

Matías Prats and Mónica Carrillo present ‘Antena 3 weekend news’

There were many who, through social networks, wondered what had happened to the presenter and if he was in good health. After an absent weekend, Prats was replaced by Ángel Carreira, thus increasing the concern of the fans of ‘Antena 3 news’. Her partner, Mónica Carrillo, was in charge of explaining that Prats “is fine” and that the reason for his absence is the follow-up of “a coronavirus contingency plan”. The writer has also thanked all viewers for their messages to the journalist through his Twitter account: “We will send them to you.”

This was not the first time that Matías Prats has been absent from his work at the head of ‘Antena 3 news’, since he did it from November 2015 to February 2016 due to a retinal detachment. During that period of time, the ilicitana remained at the forefront of the information broadcast alone. During vacation periods, it is usual for both presenters to take turns.

Other notable absences

Matías Prats was not the only known presenter to be absent from his job due to the coronavirus crisis. Pedro Piqueras, presenter of ‘Informativos Telecinco’, is also away from the spotlight Due to the Mediaset contingency plan, as explained by his partner and substitute during these days, Isabel Jiménez.

Also in “preventive quarantine” is Patricia Pardo, who is in charge of replacing Ana Rosa Quintana in ‘The AR program’. Ana Rosa herself explained the reason for this decision: “She is at home so that she can be healthy in the event that something happens to me and she cannot attend the program.” Another notable absence is that of Xabier Fortes, presenter of ‘The TVE breakfasts’, which is also in quarantine by COVID-19, since one of his relatives, with whom he was in contact, has tested positive.

