The reason why Luis Miguel sent his younger brother to live in Boston

After Luis Miguel he learns of what happened and he confesses his mother’s situation, makes him understand that it is not convenient for him to live with Grandma Matilde because she only wants to exploit him, then Micky and his brother Alex Basteri make a decision: to protect his younger brother it is necessary to send him to live abroad.

Sergio Gallego Basteri in his childhood. (Jessica Saenz / Quien.com)

This is how they agree that Sergio he goes to live in Boston until he finishes his studies. He takes the news badly, he does not want to be separated from them, but there is nothing to do: The decision has already been made.

In real life, Sergio Basteri spent several years of his life in Boston, always in the care of Octavio Foncerrada, El Doc. There he finished elementary school, middle school, high school and, in addition, he studied music.