The reason why Luis Miguel distanced himself from the Camil family

Micky refers to Tony as mother-in-law and Jaime calls him uncle, nicknames that are not exaggerated at all, because in reality Luis Miguel He had a very close relationship, for many years, with the Camil family.

Tony Starr and Jaime Camil papa reappear in Luis Miguel, the series. (Screenshot.)

“Sun” had a close relationship with them since he was a child because King Luisito he was very friends with Jaime Camil and he was really like an uncle to him. In the biographical book Oro de Rey it is said that the businessman never put a but to lend him money, his plane or give him the warmth of home that Micky he has always longed for.

The Camils ​​(Erika, James Y Tony starr) traveled, for example, to Barcelona to accompany him at the funeral of Luisito Rey. Their relationship was so familiar that they even lived in the same subdivision in Acapulco, on Guitarrón beach.

The Camils ​​continued the relationship with Micky even after the relationship with Erika ended. (Courtesy Netflix.)

At that time, Jaime Camil son was also a good friend of Micky; They went clubbing together, they shared a taste for water sports, they had a great time. The relationship with the family Camil did not break when Micky definitively broke ties with King Luisito; they preferred to continue frequenting both separately.

Micky and the Camils ​​were so close that their relationship was also unaffected when Micky and Erika broke up. The biographers of LuisMi they assure that they continued to meet even when he was already an official boyfriend of Daisy Fuentes, who also lived with the Camils ​​a lot.