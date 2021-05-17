The reason why Luis Miguel abandons Michelle Salas at Christmas and disappears from the map in December

According to the series, in December 1994, the model came home looking for her father to give him a Christmas present. She is nervous because she does not know whether or not she will like what she bought her. To her surprise, the singer is not there, he went on a trip without notifying her and she will spend that special date alone.

Macarena Achaga and the challenge of playing Michelle Salas in Luis Miguel, the series

She tries to get Mauricio Ambrosi to tell her where her dad is. When he refuses to tell her, Michelle threatens to move to Miami with her mother.

Mauricio Ambrosi meets Micky again in Las Vegas and convinces him to find Michelle to explain why Christmas never happens in Mexico. After reflecting, Luis Mi looks for Michelle and reveals the reason why he had planned to spend the holidays alone.

Michelle receives as a Christmas gift, the cross that Marcela had given to Micky years before. (Screenshot.)

“Do you know what day it is? Today my mother, your grandmother, turns 60. I have not spent Christmas here for years. I always go to the beach, to Las Vegas, to any place that does not remind me of her,” she confesses. .

Then micky He shows him a gold cross that he always carries and that Marcela gave him the first day he sang in public. “When he gave it to me, he told me that I was his sun. You are mine ”, he assures him and gives him the crucifix

Could it have been a message for Michelle, whom she supposedly hasn’t seen since 2018, when she was upset by the way she introduced herself to her mom, Stephanie Salas in the first season of the series and for having hinted that she is the product of a night of passion?